Rimac Strikes Key Deals For Battery Production, US Distribution

In some previous articles, I shared some really nice videos of the Rimac Nevera. The Rimac Nevera is an all-electric sports car designed and manufactured by the Croatian automotive manufacturer Rimac Automobili. It is a high-performance vehicle known for its incredible speed and power. While it’s an expensive vehicle, it was able to beat the Model S Plaid at the track, so it’s no slouch. Plus, it’s not designed just for drag racing, and may outperform many more EVs on tracks with turns.

But, building a few high performance hypercars and expanding that into a global business are two separate things. While we probably won’t see vehicles like the Nevera go into a big production ramp, there’s still a need to build supply chains, distribute cars, and support them around the world. Given the low volumes, that’s an even more expensive undertaking.

Two recent deals Rimac made show us that it is meeting these challenges head-on.

VW Is Going To Help With US Distribution for Rimac & Bugatti

Volkswagen Group of America has entered into an exclusive agreement with Bugatti Rimac for the importation and distribution of vehicles in the U.S., encompassing both Bugatti and Rimac-branded models. This collaboration between VWGoA, the epitome of the internal combustion engine (ICE) world, and Bugatti, the prestigious 114-year-old luxury brand renowned for its production of the only 16-cylinder internal combustion engine and its pioneering hypercar archetype, signifies a fusion of excellence. Additionally, Rimac, the trailblazer in premier electric hypercar technology, adds a new dimension to this partnership, further solidifying the connection between the pinnacle of the ICE world and the pinnacle of the electric vehicle world.

Under this agreement, VWGoA will continue to offer a diverse range of brands, spanning from mass-market Volkswagens to the prestigious Bugatti and Rimac hypercars. Sascha Doering, the COO of Bugatti America, will now take on an expanded role that includes overseeing the Rimac brand. The signing of this agreement took place during Monterey Car Week, with key figures including Pablo Di Si, the President and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America, Mate Rimac, the CEO of Bugatti Rimac, Christophe Piochon, the COO of Bugatti Rimac, and Hendrik Malinowski, the Commercial Director of Bugatti Rimac.

“We’re thrilled to continue distributing Bugatti vehicles through our newly-signed agreements.” said Pablo Di Si, President and CEO of VWGoA. “Our distribution network has long provided the support and expertise necessary to provide the highest quality experience for our customers. We’re also excited that we will import and distribute Rimac models through this collaboration, providing even more variety for our customers.”

Bugatti-Rimac’s leadership is also stoked about the deal:

“For both the Bugatti and Rimac brands, the U.S. is the strongest single market in the world, so it’s important that we curate a sales and ownership experience befitting the extraordinary cars that we’re delivering to customers.” said Mate Rimac, CEO of Bugatti Rimac. “The alignment and cooperation with Volkswagen Group of America will allow a new dealer network in the States to evolve with the enormous experience and resources available to them, allowing us to combine all the best bits of a mass-market sales operation with the bespoke, customer-centric special touches that have become a hallmark of both Bugatti and Rimac brands.”

What isn’t clear yet is where the vehicles will be sold. Will VW open Bugatti-Rimac dealers? Or will they sit alongside other VW Group offerings like Porsche in some places? We sent them an e-mail asking this, and will add information as we receive it.

Eve Energy Battery Production Deal

Rimac recently partnered with EVE Energy, a prominent lithium battery manufacturer and innovator of the 46xx cylindrical cell format. The collaboration was officially announced at the IAA Mobility event in Munich.

The partnership aims to address the urgent need for sustainable energy solutions and strengthen the local European supply chain by manufacturing battery cells in Europe starting from 2027. EVE will focus on cell manufacturing, while Rimac Technology will concentrate on developing and producing a battery module and pack platform using these cells.

“EVE Energy is one of the largest primary lithium battery manufacturers worldwide and brings a lot of experience in battery cell technology to this partnership.” said Mate Rimac, Founder and CEO. “Its dedication to advancing lithium battery solutions aligns perfectly with our vision of transforming the electric vehicle and energy storage sectors. We’re thrilled to announce this collaboration that secures a long-term reliable partner for our 46XX platform.”

At the heart of the alliance lies the manufacturing of battery cells for Rimac Technology’s 46xx platform. Rimac Technology is already well-positioned with multiple nominations for significant volume projects from leading European OEMs who plan to utilize this platform. This establishes a foundation for creating high-performance battery systems that offer competitive pricing and fully customizable configurations.

The solution fulfills the industry’s rigorous requirements by providing unparalleled energy density, customizable cell-to-pack solutions, and an advanced battery management system. A key advantage of 46xx cylindrical cells is their alignment with evolving regulations on thermal propagation. The cylindrical format allows for optimal thermal management, ensuring the safety and reliability of electric vehicles.

Rimac Technology and EVE are revolutionizing the industry and setting new benchmarks for sustainability and efficiency across Europe. They are accomplishing this by creating a local supply chain for advanced battery solutions.

“The Rimac name is synonymous with innovation and a passion for pushing the limits of what is possible in the automotive industry.” said Jincheng Liu, founder and chairman of Eve Energy. “We are excited to join forces with Rimac Technology to redefine the future of battery systems production. By combining our strengths, we can create batteries that meet the highest performance and efficiency standards.”

Why This Matters

What’s great about these deals is that it shows the company is serious about being a serious player, even if it is not going to be a high-volume player. Instead of reinventing the wheel for battery production and distribution, the company is partnering with established players who they know will get it right. From powering the vehicle to getting it into customers’ driveways, these deals should bring the company forward.

Featured image provided by VW and Rimac.