Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?


 
CleanTechnica
One Earth climate model renewable energy plan

Clean Power

BOEM Completes Environmental Review of Proposed Wind Project Offshore Virginia

Published

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!

In support of the Biden-Harris administration’s goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy capacity by 2030, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has completed its environmental review of the proposed Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) commercial project, which BOEM estimates could power about 1 million homes with clean, renewable energy if approved.

The CVOW project, located approximately 23.5 nautical miles offshore Virginia Beach, Virginia, would provide up to 3,000 megawatts of clean, reliable offshore wind energy.

“The completion of our environmental review marks another step towards a clean energy future—one that benefits communities and co-exists with other ocean users,” said BOEM Director Elizabeth Klein. “The best available science and knowledge shared by Tribes, other government agencies, local communities, ocean users, industry, environmental organizations and others informed the analyses contained in this document, and we look forward to continued engagement with all of our partners and key stakeholders as we proceed with next steps.”

President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is growing the American economy from the middle out and bottom up – from rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure, to driving over $500 billion in private sector manufacturing and clean energy investments in the United States, to creating good paying jobs and building a clean energy economy that will combat the climate crisis and make our communities more resilient.

A Notice of Availability for the final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for Dominion Energy’s proposed project will publish in the Federal Register on September 29, 2023. The final EIS analyzes the potential environmental impacts of the activities detailed in the Construction and Operations Plan, which includes 202 wind turbine generators (WTGs) and their associated offshore and onshore export cables. The final EIS is available on BOEM’s website.

BOEM plans to issue a Record of Decision on whether to approve the project this fall.

On Dec. 16, 2022, BOEM published a draft EIS, initiating a 60-day public comment period, which closed on Feb. 14, 2023. BOEM held three virtual public meetings to solicit additional feedback on the draft EIS from Tribal Nations, local community members, commercial fishing interests, and other ocean users. BOEM received a total of 50 comments submitted from Federal, Tribal, state, and local government agencies; non-governmental organizations; and the public.

BOEM considered comments received when developing the final EIS, a critical step to determining whether the project can move forward while balancing the needs and interests of those who may be affected by the development. Specifically in response to comments received, BOEM developed a preferred alternative that includes fewer turbines to reduce impacts to navigation and a known fish haven area, better allow for ocean co-use, and meet the energy needs of Virginia.

Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) Commercial Wind Lease Map

For more information on the CVOW project, go to BOEM’s website.

The Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) is responsible for America’s offshore energy and mineral resources. The bureau promotes energy independence, environmental protection and economic development through responsible, science-based management of energy and mineral resources on the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf.

Courtesy of U.S. Department of the Interior.

 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

EV Obsession Daily!

I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it!! So, we've decided to completely nix paywalls here at CleanTechnica. But...
 
Like other media companies, we need reader support! If you support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team write, edit, and publish 15 cleantech stories a day!
 
Thank you!

Tesla Sales in 2023, 2024, and 2030

Advertisement
 
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.
In this article:,
Written By

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Power

New Roadmap to Accelerate Offshore Wind Transmission in U.S.

Interior and Energy Departments Release Comprehensive Transmission Action Plan to Unlock America’s Vast Potential of Atlantic Offshore Wind Energy

7 days ago

Clean Power

BOEM Completes Environmental Analysis for Proposed Wind Project Offshore New York

Empire Wind, LLC, proposes to construct two offshore wind projects, known as Empire Wind 1 and Empire Wind 2, in its lease area located...

September 11, 2023

Fossil Fuels

U.S. Oil Demand Will Drop Too Fast To Justify New Offshore Leasing

New analysis predicts declining oil demand and rising exports over the next three decades, even with no new offshore leasing.

September 5, 2023
Dulles solar farm Dulles solar farm

Clean Power

Massive Solar Farm At Dulles Airport Is Approved

Construction begins soon on the largest airport solar farm in America for Dulles International near Washington, DC.

August 24, 2023

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.