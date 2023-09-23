ChargePoint Scores Another Electric Truck Partnership, The Latest In A Long Line Of Them

In a recent article, I covered Ryder’s fancy new electric vans from Brightdrop. But one part of the story that kind of slipped through the cracks was the company’s partnership with ChargePoint to power the trucks. In a recent press release from Isuzu, I learned about another electric truck deal, and then learned about several more from a rep of the company. So, let’s look at a few of these deals and what they mean for the future of ChargePoint and electric trucking.

ChargePoint Partners With Isuzu To Support New Electric Truck

Isuzu recently selected ChargePoint as its official partner for EV charging infrastructure, software solutions, and training for Isuzu dealers and customers. In March, Isuzu announced its plans to launch the 2025 NRR EV, a Class 5 battery electric truck, in early 2024. This strategic collaboration ensures Isuzu’s commitment to providing reliable and sustainable transportation solutions for the future.

“This relationship will allow our dealers and customers to get ready now for the introduction of our electric truck next year,” said Shaun C. Skinner, president of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America and Isuzu Commercial Truck of Canada. “Trying to find a reliable resource for the installation of the necessary charging and electrification infrastructure can be staggering. Our relationship with ChargePoint will ease the transition for everyone.”

By partnering with ChargePoint, the process is made simple. Isuzu dealers can easily access a ChargePoint website portal using their own secure credentials. ChargePoint or one of its channel partners will then collaborate with the dealer and/or customer to create a tailored electrification solution. They will also help identify available incentives from state and local agencies and utilities. ChargePoint or its channel partners will handle all aspects of the project, from needs assessment to equipment purchase, installation, and charging training.

“Commercial trucks play a critical role in the transition to electrification, underscoring the need for integrated charging solutions to help streamline operations and deliver a lower total cost of ownership (TCO),” said Rich Mohr, Senior Vice President, Americas at ChargePoint. “Together, Isuzu and ChargePoint are removing barriers to entry for electrifying commercial trucks and delivering integrated software and hardware solutions that maximize Isuzu customers’ TCO advantage.”

The NRR EV marks Isuzu’s debut in the world of all-electric production models. Here are some notable features of this truck:

It offers four different battery capacities, with the largest one boasting an impressive estimated range of up to 235 miles.

The truck supports both AC (Level 2) and DC Fast Charging (Level 3), providing versatile charging options.

With a full 19,500-pound Class 5 GVWR, it is well-equipped to handle heavy-duty tasks.

The wheelbases range from 132.5 to 176 inches, allowing for various body lengths to be accommodated.

The upgraded cab showcases a refreshed front end, including a new bumper, grille, and headlight assemblies. Additionally, the interior boasts a completely redesigned dash layout and a new color scheme.

Every NRR EV will be equipped with multiple 20-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery packs. Compared to traditional lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion batteries offer greater energy storage in a smaller footprint, lighter weight, longer lifespan, and reduced maintenance needs. Customers will have the option to select from three-, five-, seven-, or nine-battery-pack models. The driving range will increase with a higher number of battery packs. Isuzu’s offering of four configurations allows buyers to choose the combination that best suits their business needs.

For the charging ports, the vehicle will have J-1772 and CCS1 connectors.

To ensure efficient charging times and accommodate multiple battery packs, NRR EV trucks are available with battery capacities ranging from 60 to 180 kWh. With AC Level 2 charging, the trucks can be fully charged in approximately 6 to 10.5 hours, while DC fast charging reduces the charging time to around 2.5 to 3 hours. The driving range of NRR EV trucks varies depending on the number of battery packs chosen, ranging from 41 to 235 miles.

Other Deals

This Isuzu deal, followed by the deal with Ryder, appears to just be the tip of the iceberg.

Back in May, Autocar, LLC, a leading manufacturer of custom engineered severe-duty vocational vehicles, announced a strategic partnership with Mitsubishi HC Capital America and ChargePoint. This collaboration has given rise to the Power Up Program, a comprehensive vehicle financing solution designed to facilitate the growth of electric fleets and the development of charging infrastructure. Through this partnership, Autocar customers can now finance their E-ACTTs (electric terminal tractor heavy-use vehicles) through Mitsubishi Capital. Additionally, ChargePoint provides integrated software, hardware charging solutions, and installation services, enabling customers to swiftly deploy electric vehicles.

“As fleets continue to play a leading role in the transition to electrification, fleet operators will need integrated charging solutions to help streamline operations and deliver a lower total cost of ownership (TCO),” said Rich Mohr, senior vice president of fleet at ChargePoint. “Together, Autocar, Mitsubishi Capital and ChargePoint are removing barriers to entry for electric fleets and delivering integrated software and hardware solutions that maximize their TCO advantage.”

In July, Zonar, a company specializing in smart mobility solutions, unveiled advanced capabilities for managing electric vehicles (EVs) through strategic partnerships with ChargePoint and Highland Electric Fleets, a top provider of fleet electrification-as-a-service. By combining ChargePoint’s integrated hardware, software, and services with Highland Electric’s telematics insights, Zonar customers can access expert guidance for planning and deploying charging infrastructure. “A dedicated project management team will handle every step, from design to equipment procurement, contract negotiation, and construction oversight.”

Additionally, ChargePoint’s charge management software enables fleet operators to meet sustainability goals in a grid-friendly manner. Early adopters can enjoy up to 25% lower total cost of ownership, including reduced fuel and maintenance expenses, as well as improved proactive fleet management.

School districts are particularly targeted. “Through this agreement, more school bus fleets will have access to ChargePoint’s portfolio of integrated hardware, software, and services that simplify the shift to electrification and deliver lower total cost of ownership for fleet managers,” said Mohr. “With Zonar, we will continue to enable bus fleets to meet their charging needs and maximize their TCO advantage.”

Finally, some end of fiscal year financial results from ChargePoint included some information about a collaboration with the United States Postal Service (USPS). The USPS recently awarded a contract to Rexel Energy Solutions, a partner of ChargePoint. This contract includes the supply of ChargePoint chargers, cloud-based charger management subscription licenses, and extended parts warranty services. Although not many details were provided, this partnership will undoubtedly enhance the charging infrastructure for the Postal Service as they hopefully deploy more EVs.

Between all of these announcements, it’s pretty clear that ChargePoint is aggressively seeking to support electric trucks as part of the company’s strategy.

Featured image provided by Autocar and ChargePoint.