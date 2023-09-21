Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?


 
CleanTechnica
Porsche Taycan USA
Porsche Taycan. Photo by Kyle Field/CleanTechnica.

Cars

The EV Revolution in 5 Charts

The exponential growth of electric vehicles marks the end of the ICE age, putting half of oil demand at risk.

Published

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!

The exponential growth of electric vehicles (EVs) means that ICE (internal combustion engine) sales and gasoline demand have already peaked and will be in freefall by 2030. So, the end of the ICE age has begun, putting at risk half of global oil demand. This is the subject of RMI’s latest report: X-change: Cars.

1. EV Sales are growing exponentially up S-curves

EV sales growth is on an S-curve, and one country after another is taking a similar path. In broad terms it is taking about six years for countries to go from 1 percent to 10 percent market share and then another six years or so for leading countries to get to 80 percent. Globally, nearly one in five car sales in 2023 will be an EV, up from one in ten two years ago.

Exponential is the new normal.

2. Forecasters keep underestimating the speed of EV growth

Each year forecasters revise their EV market share projections upwards, as battery prices fall on learning curves, consumer preferences shift to EVs, and leading countries figure out how to upgrade grids and deploy charging infrastructure. Consensus is currently clustered around an EV market share of 40 percent in 2030, but that would require growth to slow down dramatically. Such a slowdown is of course possible, but that is a contrarian position, not a default one.

Linear thinking is the new contrarian position.

3. The drivers of change are getting stronger

The main driver of change has been policy but now it is being joined by economics and the race for technology leadership. Continuity on learning curves implies battery prices will halve by 2030, enabling every major country and vehicle type to enjoy sticker price parity. Meanwhile, Chinese leadership has sparked a race to the top to dominate the EV technologies of the future.

From policy push to economic pull.

4. Exponential growth will continue

Our S-curve modelling, based on the EV growth so far and the lessons of other technology shifts, suggests EV sales will grow at least four-fold by 2030, and make up between 62 percent and 86 percent of global car sales in 2030. EV sales could overtake ICE sales as early as 2026.

The future lies between fast and faster change.

5. The growth of EVs pushes the ICE fleet and oil demand for cars into terminal decline

The growth of EVs up S-curves means that ICE sales peaked in 2017, gasoline demand peaked in 2019, and the ICE fleet will peak in the middle of the decade. Oil demand for cars will then be squeezed between continued efficiency gains and the rise of EVs. Once electric vehicles make up the vast majority of car sales, the world is around 15 years away from a quarter of oil demand falling to zero. And where cars lead, so a similar path is taken by 2-wheelers in the Global South and trucks in developed markets, meaning that half global oil demand from the road sector will soon be at risk.

Squeezed between efficiency and EVs.

The end of the ICE age is here, but we cannot rest on our laurels; challenges are many and we need to keep solving them. For motivations as diverse as costs, peace, air pollution, and climate, it is essential to make this fast transition faster.

Full report here.

By Kingsmill Bond, Sam Butler-Sloss, © 2023 Rocky Mountain Institute. Published with permission. Originally posted on RMI.

 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

EV Obsession Daily!

I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it!! So, we've decided to completely nix paywalls here at CleanTechnica. But...
 
Like other media companies, we need reader support! If you support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team write, edit, and publish 15 cleantech stories a day!
 
Thank you!

Tesla Sales in 2023, 2024, and 2030

Advertisement
 
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Since 1982, RMI (previously Rocky Mountain Institute) has advanced market-based solutions that transform global energy use to create a clean, prosperous and secure future. An independent, nonprofit think-and-do tank, RMI engages with businesses, communities and institutions to accelerate and scale replicable solutions that drive the cost-effective shift from fossil fuels to efficiency and renewables. Please visit http://www.rmi.org for more information.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

The Battle For Germany’s EV Market, Part VIII — Early Christmas Edition

Chinese models start showing up on the radar.

2 days ago

Cars

45% Of New Cars In Netherlands Now Plugin Cars!

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News! In the Netherlands, 45% of new car sales...

2 days ago
battery-powered transportation battery-powered transportation

Clean Transport

Myths, Misstatements, & Misinformation About Battery-Powered Transportation

We live in a time in which it's clear that transportation electrification is absolutely necessary if we are to mitigate the effects of climate...

3 days ago

Electric Vehicles

It’s Getting Easier For US Car Owners To Go Electric

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News! Since the beginning of 2022, electric vehicle sales...

4 days ago

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.