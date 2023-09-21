The Detroit Auto Show Had A Cool Combined Wind+Solar Tower For EV Charging

Critics often attempt to smear the environmental friendliness of electric vehicles (EVs) by highlighting misconceptions around their environmental friendliness.

One argument they put forth is the carbon footprint of EV manufacturing. They claim that the production of EVs, especially battery manufacturing, creates a significant carbon footprint. While it is true that there is an environmental impact associated with manufacturing EVs, studies have consistently shown that over the lifetime of an EV, including its use and disposal, it still results in lower emissions compared to conventional gasoline-powered vehicles over the lifetime of the vehicle.

Another point raised by critics is the environmental impact of battery production and disposal. They argue that the extraction of raw materials like lithium and cobalt for lithium-ion batteries used in EVs has adverse consequences. However, efforts are being made to improve the sustainability of battery production, including reducing reliance on scarce materials and supporting responsible mining practices. Additionally, advancements in battery recycling and reuse are being pursued to minimize waste and maximize resource efficiency.

But, one of the easiest targets for critics is the source of electricity used to charge EVs. They argue that if the electricity comes from fossil fuel power plants, then EVs are not truly green. However, the transition towards renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar, is rapidly progressing. As the share of renewable energy increases in the electricity generation mix, the environmental benefits of EVs will only rise. And, even today, the more efficient engines and turbines at power plants are still cleaner than the relatively crude and cheap piston engines that power ICE vehicles.

But, automakers and others at the Detroit Auto Show weren’t having any of this. Instead of arguing with idiots, they decided to take away every dumb argument the FUDsters had.

The Wind & Solar Tower (WST), an internationally-patented hybrid power station, showcased its groundbreaking capabilities at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Powered solely by a combination of wind and sun, this innovative tower represents a remarkable achievement in clean and efficient energy. During the exhibition, a 1:18 scale model demonstrated how the tower could charge electric vehicles with off-grid power, surpassing existing alternatives in terms of cleanliness and efficiency. Notably, a full-sized tower operated flawlessly for an impressive five years, even withstanding two hurricanes.

“The Detroit Auto Show is one of the most influential annual automotive events in the world and a showcase for emerging technologies like The Wind & Solar Tower,” said the inventor of The Tower, Jim Bardia. “With its vertical axis wind turbine, “frictionless” levitation hub, and self-cleaning/self cooling solar panel, The Tower generates prodigious electrical output on a small footprint, making it a compelling addition to EV-charging choices.”

The Wind & Solar Tower is not just an EV-charging device connected to the electric grid. It stands out because it can operate independently or be supplemented by the grid, unlike other charging systems.

According to Bardia, the U.S. electric grid requires strengthening due to the increased energy demand. However, building more power plants that burn fossil fuels and contribute to pollution is not a feasible solution.

“Using more wind, solar and hydroelectric power is the key to survival of our grid and the continuation of the comfortable lives we’ve come to enjoy,” Bardia explains. “The math behind the need for more clean power is simple. A study by the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory determined that the electricity used during an average 30-minute full charge of an EV at a Level-3 DC fast charger is the same amount of electricity needed to power 50 homes.

Due to current federal regulations mandating high EV sales, it is evident that we lack the capacity to adequately charge electric vehicles. Without substantial infrastructure improvements, utilities will either consume more fuel to power existing plants or construct additional polluting facilities to meet the growing electricity demand. These options are costly, environmentally unfriendly, and regressive in nature.

A readily available solution for generating ample power, while also being emission-free, is the Wind & Solar Tower. This innovative device is said to be the only one in the world that combines two infinitely renewable power sources — wind and sun. These commercial-scale Towers serve the purpose of charging when motorists are away from home, providing the added benefit of reducing range anxiety.

Towers offer the advantage of not requiring a connection to the conventional grid, allowing for flexible placement in various locations accessible to the public. These locations include interstates, deserts, mountains, shopping malls, office buildings, apartment complexes, car dealerships, and practically anywhere one would drive a car or truck. One notable benefit is that the electricity for charging the vehicle is provided through overhead cords, eliminating the need for the charging handle to touch the ground. This eliminates the common issue of charging head breakage that often occurs with traditional charging units.

Wind & Solar Towers utilize a vertical axis wind turbine, designed to capture wind from all directions, supported by a frictionless levitation hub. Atop the airfoil blades sits a large rotating circular solar panel, known for its exceptional efficiency due to its self-cleaning nature. By eliminating dust, soil, and bird droppings, it maximizes the solar energy reaching the cells.

These two methods of generating emission-free electricity combine to produce 252 kilowatts, capable of charging an EV with 380 kilowatts at 1,000 volts. This demonstrates that “clean” charging doesn’t have to compromise performance. Additionally, up to a megawatt of battery storage can be integrated. Not only is the charging process fast and powerful, but the owner of a Tower doesn’t have to pay for electricity, effectively eliminating a major cost associated with conventional units.

“Only renewable energy can provide EV charges without stressing the grid and dirtying the air,” Bardia concludes. “Fortunately, ‘clean’ charging is a choice. Sooner or later, emission-free charging will become standard – and the sooner that happens, the better for our grid and our health.”

So, the auto show not only showed off some decent EVs, but showed the critics, naysayers, and FUDsters that it’s very much possible to move EVs away from fossil fuels in the future.

Featured image provided by Wind Solar Tower.