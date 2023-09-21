New: Seamless Tesla Hertz Rentals with Mobile App Integration

Tesla enthusiasts and renters have something to celebrate. Hertz, the renowned rental car company, has taken its partnership with Tesla to the next level. In a move that enhances the rental experience, all Hertz rentals now provide full access to the Tesla mobile app, adding a host of valuable features for users.

Previously, Hertz had made a significant commitment to Tesla by announcing plans to purchase 100,000 Tesla vehicles in October 2021. This decision opened the door for renters to enjoy the driving experience of Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y, among other electric vehicles, like the Polestar 2.

Now, with the integration of the Tesla mobile app, Hertz renters can elevate their driving experience further. A simple QR code, conveniently located on the lower left-hand side of the infotainment center, unlocks a world of possibilities. By scanning this QR code, drivers can seamlessly pair their mobile app with the rented Tesla vehicle, a process made effortlessly simple.

The advantages of using the Tesla mobile app extend beyond the convenience of using your phone as a car key. Renters can also enjoy features like remote battery preconditioning, real-time charge status tracking, and the automatic transfer of cloud profile settings. For those who have configured their preferences in their own Tesla, this feature ensures that your settings seamlessly transfer to your rental vehicle.

Hertz’s commitment to electrification doesn’t end with Tesla rentals. The company has made strides in promoting electric mobility, partnering with ride-sharing giant Uber to offer drivers discounted weekly rental rates. This forward-thinking approach positions Hertz as a leader in the electric vehicle rental market.

Tesla had previously hinted at developing custom software builds tailored for rental companies and specific use cases. The Hertz–Tesla app integration is a testament to Tesla’s commitment to enhancing the rental experience, and it’s likely just the beginning of such developments.

Hertz’s push for electrification gained further momentum last year with an investment in a self-service EV rental app in partnership with UFODRIVE. This initiative aims to streamline the booking process for Model 3 rentals, making it even easier for customers to embrace electric mobility.

As the world transitions towards sustainable transportation, Hertz is poised to remain at the forefront, offering an extensive range of electric vehicles and innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of renters. With the convenience of the Tesla mobile app now at their fingertips, Hertz renters can look forward to an enhanced and seamless driving experience.

Article from EVANNEX.