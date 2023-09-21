Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?


 
CleanTechnica

Clean Transport

Continental Now Recycles A Key Tire Material, Greatly Lowering Footprint

Published

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!

The history of wheels and tires dates back thousands of years. The invention of the wheel is considered one of humanity’s greatest innovations, with the earliest known stone wheels appearing in ancient Mesopotamia around 3500 BC.

Over time, the use of logs as rollers for transportation led to the development of wooden disks with three carved segments, which served as the oldest known wheels. As civilizations advanced, so did the technology behind wheels and tires. To keep wooden wheels from falling apart, bands of metal were placed on them, but this meant not getting very good traction in many situations. The earliest form of tires involved leather bands wrapped around wooden wheels. These primitive tires provided some cushioning and improved traction.

As civilizations advanced, so did tire technology. In the 19th century, the invention of the pneumatic tire enabled the rise of the automotive industry. Scottish veterinarian John Boyd Dunlop patented the first practical pneumatic tire in 1888. It featured an air-filled tube encased in a rubber outer layer, providing a smoother and more comfortable ride. More importantly, it created a flat contact patch that could grip the road more.

But, pure natural rubber kind of sucks for tires. It’s not durable enough for long-term use, and tends to fall apart. Goodyear’s discovery of the vulcanization process in the mid-19th century revolutionized rubber manufacturing. Vulcanization involved treating natural rubber with sulfur, making it more durable, elastic, and resistant to temperature changes. This breakthrough paved the way for the modern tire industry and allowed for the mass production of high-quality rubber tires. Later, synthetic rubber compounds outperformed even the best vulcanized rubber.

Today, tires are a complex combination of different materials carefully engineered to provide optimal performance and safety. They can be made from dozens of materials, both synthetic and natural, and they’re more durable and useful than ever, and this field will continue to improve over time.

Carbon black, a material that’s dirty and dirty to make, plays a crucial role in modern tire production. It is a material derived from the incomplete combustion of hydrocarbons, such as oil or natural gas. Carbon black is added to the rubber compound used in tire manufacturing to improve various properties, including tread wear, traction, and overall durability. It also helps them to have the black appearance they usually have.

But, as I mentioned, making the stuff is not great for the environment, so finding alternatives or finding ways to get carbon black into a circular economy, would greatly help the environmental situation with tires.

Fortunately, Continental figured out how to improve things at its tire plant in Korbach, Germany. The company has incorporated recovered carbon black (rCB) into its newly produced Super Elastic solid tires, reducing the reliance on fossil raw materials and minimizing CO2 emissions. An impressive 60% of renewable and recycled materials are already present in tires like Continental’s SC20+, thanks to the abundant natural rubber used. Looking ahead, Continental has set an ambitious goal to utilize 100% sustainable materials in their tire products by 2050. This commitment to sustainability reflects their dedication to a greener future.

“Sustainability is becoming increasingly important in the specialty tire segment. Our Super Elastic solid tires combine low rolling resistance, long service life and a comparatively high proportion of sustainable materials,” says Matthias-Stephan Müller, product manager for material handling tires in Continental’s Specialty Tires business area.

The recovered carbon black is sourced from Pyrum Innovations, one of Continental’s partner companies. Through their specialized pyrolysis process, Pyrum effectively breaks down end-of-life tires in industrial furnaces, extracting and recycling valuable raw materials contained within. This innovative approach enables the extraction and recycling of resources from end-of-life tires, contributing to a more sustainable future through recycling.

But, don’t expect to use recovered tires on a passenger vehicle any time soon. Solid tires have a high load capacity and are extremely stable, puncture-proof, maintenance-free and highly economical, but they are mainly used in material handling by forklift trucks, airport vehicles, heavy transport vehicles, sideloaders, platform trucks and other industrial vehicles.

In other words, the process is only suitable for low-speed tires, and not high-speed tires yet. But, this is still great news because there are so many solid tires in use globally.

Electric-powered forklift trucks dominate the realm of intralogistics, with battery range and charging times as key considerations. To enhance vehicle range, incorporating tires with low rolling resistance is crucial for minimizing energy consumption. By utilizing rubber compounds in these recycled tires, we can achieve high energy efficiency and reduce the overall energy consumption of specialty vehicles, while also conserving valuable natural resources.

“Our customers want to make their operating processes even more environmentally friendly, resource-saving and efficient.” Müller explained. “Forklift trucks, for example, are required to do more work in the shortest possible time. This means moving heavier loads and traveling further distances at higher speeds. This is where Continental comes in with its customized tire solutions.”

Continental says it is actively exploring future applications for the recovered carbon black. In collaboration with Pyrum, the tire manufacturer is currently engaged in refining and expanding the tire recycling process through pyrolysis for end-of-life tires. This partnership aims to enhance efficiency and sustainability in tire production while preserving the original intent.

So, this recycling technology will hopefully make its way into tires on highway vehicles.

The company also say that this is just part of a much wider effort to clean up. Incorporating recovered carbon black from end-of-life tires is a crucial step towards embracing circular business practices in Continental’s tire production. The company says it is committed to tirelessly advancing innovative technologies and sustainable products and services across its entire value chain. From sourcing sustainable materials to recycling end-of-life tires, Continental is dedicated to achieving 100 percent carbon-neutrality along its entire value chain by 2050, at the latest.

Hopefully Continental gets things figured out to make better recycled tires soon, both for more low-speed electric vehicles and for our highway-driven EVs. The sooner we can use more sustainable and recyclable materials in all applications, the better.

Featured image provided by Continental.

 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

EV Obsession Daily!

I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it!! So, we've decided to completely nix paywalls here at CleanTechnica. But...
 
Like other media companies, we need reader support! If you support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team write, edit, and publish 15 cleantech stories a day!
 
Thank you!

Tesla Sales in 2023, 2024, and 2030

Advertisement
 
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Jennifer Sensiba is a long time efficient vehicle enthusiast, writer, and photographer. She grew up around a transmission shop, and has been experimenting with vehicle efficiency since she was 16 and drove a Pontiac Fiero. She likes to get off the beaten path in her "Bolt EAV" and any other EVs she can get behind the wheel or handlebars of with her wife and kids. You can find her on Twitter here, Facebook here, and YouTube here.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

Bridgestone Reveals New EV Tire

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News! Tires play a crucial role in the efficiency...

May 23, 2023
electric car tires explained electric car tires explained

Cars

Electric Car Tires — Learn All About Them With Engineering Explained

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News! There’s a lot of weird mystery around tires...

December 27, 2022

Cars

Europe’s 1st All-Season EV Tire

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News! The Vredestein Quatrac Pro EV, Europe’s first all-season...

November 29, 2022

Consumer Technology

Bridgestone Aims To Start Tire Recycling With New Tech By 2030

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News! Bridgestone, one of the largest tire manufacturers in...

October 27, 2022

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.