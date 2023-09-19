Hyundai EVs Win Several Awards For Safety & Innovation

In recent days, Hyundai announced that it won a number of important safety and design awards. Two vehicles got the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ designation, and one of them also got chosen by Wards as one of the top ten drivetrains on the market for 2023.

Safety Awards

Let’s begin with the IONIQ 6, which has been honored with the prestigious TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) designation by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The IONIQ 6 has been recognized for its outstanding performance in the rigorous IIHS crash-worthiness evaluations, as well as its advanced front-crash prevention systems that ensure the safety of pedestrians, both day and night. This remarkable achievement serves as a testament to Hyundai’s unwavering dedication to ensuring the utmost safety for drivers and pedestrians alike.

“At Hyundai, ensuring customer safety is foundational to our brand and at the center of what we do,” said Brian Latouf, global chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor Company. “We believe in providing customers with a safe experience while on their journey. Through our extensive development in safety engineering and technology integration, we are able to meet the stringent TSP+ testing requirements recently instituted by IIHS. We are extremely proud that the 2023 IONIQ 6 has achieved such a significant safety accolade for as doing so furthers Hyundai’s pursuit of industry leadership in IIHS awards.”

To be eligible for the prestigious TOP SAFETY PICK+ designation in 2023, a vehicle must achieve excellent ratings in several crucial tests, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, original moderate overlap front, and updated side tests. Additionally, all trims must come equipped with “Acceptable” or “Good” headlights, while a front-crash prevention system that earns “Advanced” or “Superior” ratings in both daytime and nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations must be available. On the other hand, for the lower-tier TOP SAFETY PICK award, vehicles only need to attain an “Acceptable” rating in the updated side test and “Advanced” or “Superior” performance in the daytime pedestrian test.

“It’s exciting to see the IONIQ 6, Hyundai’s newest electric vehicle, obtain the highest level of safety,” said David Harkey, president, IIHS. “Making sure safety continues to be a priority in alternatively powered vehicles is critical if we are going to achieve the vision of zero traffic fatalities.”

Another vehicle from the group’s Genesis brand also won the same award.The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) recently declared the Genesis Electrified GV70 as a recipient of the prestigious TOP SAFETY PICK+ accolade. This recognition places the Electrified GV70 alongside the entire 2024 Genesis SUV lineup, all of which have been recognized for their exemplary safety standards meeting the same requirements as the Ioniq 6 did above.

“At Genesis, our vehicles are engineered with customer safety top of mind,” said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. “We are pleased that the Electrified GV70 joins the rest of our SUV lineup in being recognized for exceptional safety performance by IIHS.”

According to Genesis, All Genesis models come equipped with a comprehensive suite of exceptional active and passive safety technologies. These include Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, and more. Each vehicle in the Genesis lineup offers standard advanced safety features that help prevent crashes and provide advanced occupant protection in the event of a crash. Thanks to these advanced safety systems, the 2023 Electrified GV70 was honored with the IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ award.

“This recognition by IIHS demonstrates our high standards of safety across our award-winning SUV lineup,” said Brian Latouf, Genesis global chief safety officer. “We are pleased that Genesis models continue to perform well for our customers and in IIHS tests.”

Safety tech in the vehicle includes:

Equipped with eight standard airbags, including a front center airbag situated between the driver and center console, the vehicle minimizes collision damage and enhances the safety of both driver and passengers.

The Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist feature provides added protection by mitigating the risks of collisions with detected vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists under specific conditions.

By incorporating the Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist technology, the vehicle reduces the likelihood of potential impacts with vehicles detected in the blind spot, ensuring enhanced safety.

The innovative platform of this vehicle stands out with its strong emphasis on safety, featuring advanced high-strength steel for rigidity and safety, as well as passenger compartment protection and reinforcement areas.

With Genesis Connected Services and Connected Care, the vehicle offers always-on connectivity and provides peace-of-mind safety features, such as Automatic Collision Notification, Enhanced Roadside Assistance, and SOS Emergency Assistance, when connected to a cellular network.

The IONIQ 6 Also Got A Powertrain Award Recently

The IONIQ 6 has been honored as one of the 2023 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems. These prestigious annual awards by WardsAuto highlight remarkable advancements in powertrain technology that are either completely new or significantly improved. The IONIQ 6 was specifically recognized for its impressive performance, charging capabilities, range, and affordability. It’s worth noting that the Hyundai IONIQ 5 SUV was also acknowledged as one of the Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems in 2022. Both the IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 are equipped with Hyundai’s exclusive Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which supports dual motors, maximizes interior space, and optimizes overall performance.

Since the inception of these prestigious awards in 1995, Hyundai has earned a total of sixteen Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems recognitions.

“Earning two consecutive Wards 10 Best Engine & Propulsion System awards is a remarkable achievement,” said Byungho Lee, director, electrified propulsion development, Hyundai America Technical Center Inc. “This prestigious award recognizes the IONIQ 6’s exceptional engineering achieved with the E-GMP Platform. Its innovative architecture enables faster charging, extended driving ranges and superior handling dynamics to elevate the electric vehicle experience to a whole new level.”

Now in its 29th year, Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems continues to celebrate exceptional powertrain accomplishments and honor the talented teams behind them. In this year’s edition, a total of 32 entries vied for the highly coveted awards. Eligible for consideration are all-new or significantly enhanced propulsion systems, including the winners from the distinguished 2022 class, which forces vehicles to really be among the best, and not just the best this year.

The 2023 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsions awards ceremony is scheduled to be held on the second day of the AutoTech: Electrification conference from October 17 to October 18, 2023, in the vibrant city of Detroit, Michigan.

Featured image provided by Hyundai.