Orange EV Reveals New Electric Yard Trucks For Q4 2023 Deliveries

When we think about semi-trucks, our minds often gravitate towards over-the-road trucks, which transport cargo across states and continents. Movies and TV shows depicting long haul truckers have gained popularity due to the perceived independent lifestyle they lead, although the more grim reality often doesn’t match the romantic Hollywood depiction.

However, there exists another type of trucking that holds even greater significance — the kind that occurs much closer to home. Local trucks play a crucial role in delivering groceries to local stores and collecting trash from our homes. They are vital for our economy but also contribute significantly to pollution.

There is another type of truck that is even less familiar and almost never appears in fiction. These trucks are used for even more local runs, to the extent that we can’t really refer to what they do as “runs.” They are known by various names such as yard dog, yard truck, terminal truck, hostler, spotter, yard horse, goat, and mule. Unlike regular trucks, they lack sleeping space and room for passengers. Their sole purpose is to transport loads within a yard, terminal, or railroad hub, from one area to another.

Their job may not be glamorous, but it plays a vital role in the trucking industry. However, there is a major issue with these trucks — their diesel-powered engines contribute significantly to pollution and climate change. Operating at such low speeds in a stop-and-go manner is basically the worst possible job you could give an ICE engine, at least if you care about pollution and climate change. Even if you don’t care of think climate change is an elaborate hoax, the fact that the trucks are sitting there burning diesel and barely moving is expensive, and nobody likes wasting money.

Orange EV aims to revolutionize the trucking industry by electrifying this crucial sector. Established in Riverside, Missouri in 2012, Orange EV became the first company in the United States to commercially deploy fully electric Class 8 yard trucks in 2015.

“Orange EV’s mission is to deliver electric vehicles that are better than legacy diesel ones in every way — for the earth, people, and the business bottom line,” said Kurt Neutgens, Orange EV Co-founder, President, and CTO, in a press release a little over a year ago. “With this funding, Orange EV will be able to further scale its impact through continued investment in manufacturing to meet the demand that is outstripping our current facilities, as well as advance R&D to develop and deliver other products which will further improve our customer’s operations while providing them significant savings.”

Last year, the company raised $35 million to increase production, and the latest news from the company shows that the investment has been put to good use.

Recently, the company launched the all-new HUSK-e Series terminal truck at this year’s IANA Intermodal EXPO (Sept. 11-13 at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center). Orange EV’s 400,000 sq. ft. global headquarters in Kansas City is where production of the HUSK-e begins. This purpose-built electric vehicle is designed to meet the rigorous requirements of port operations, rail and intermodal sites, and other heavy-duty applications.

“The HUSK-e complements the current e-TRIEVER® offering from Orange EV by providing customers with THE Big Dog. HUSK-e has been designed specifically for port and rail power, torque, and load requirements while continuing to provide the unmatched reliability, drivability, and service that Orange EV has become known for after 8 years of producing and delivering pure electric yard dogs,” said Neutgens. “We’re thrilled to have a HUSK-e truck on display in Booth #711 at IANA and to be offering Ride & Drive opportunities during the show, highlighting the HUSK-e pulling a twin pick of loaded containers. Like Orange EV’s e-TRIEVER, the HUSK-e is transforming container handling operations.”

The HUSK-e Series offers powerful and durable performance for fleets, prioritizing driver safety and comfort. With features like reduced noise and vibration, absence of diesel exhaust and transmission, improved visibility, 50% shorter stopping distance, and an enhanced in-cab experience, it delivers a superior driving experience.

Key performance qualities include:

Unmatched Pulling Power: The HUSK-e boasts an impressive Gross Combined Weight Rating (GCWR) of up to 180,000 lbs., making it capable of effortlessly towing the heaviest loads. Imagine a bomb cart chassis loaded with full-weight twin 20-ft. containers cruising at speeds of up to 32mph!

Thrilling Speed and Acceleration: The HUSK-e is engineered to excel in high-speed, maximum-load operations even on steep grades, allowing you to save precious time with every move.

Extended Battery Capacity: With its mighty 243 kWh battery pack, the HUSK-e delivers ample energy to power through long and demanding shifts. And fear not, as it can be fully recharged in approximately two hours using the 105+ kW CCS1 charging system.

Superior Battery Chemistry: Orange EV employs cutting-edge lithium-ion iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, optimizing both longevity and safety. Unlike NMC batteries, our custom-built battery packs have been specifically designed for yard dog applications since 2015. In fact, our fleet of over 820 electric trucks has collectively accumulated more than 3.6 million operational hours, all on their original battery packs. And to top it off, we provide an industry-leading battery warranty of 7.5 years or 220,000 / 396,000 / 410,000 kWh (depending on battery pack size).

Orange EV employs cutting-edge lithium-ion iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, optimizing both longevity and safety. Unlike NMC batteries, our custom-built battery packs have been specifically designed for yard dog applications since 2015. In fact, our fleet of over 820 electric trucks has collectively accumulated more than 3.6 million operational hours, all on their original battery packs. And to top it off, we provide an industry-leading battery warranty of 7.5 years or 220,000 / 396,000 / 410,000 kWh (depending on battery pack size). Unparalleled Savings: By switching to the HUSK-e, you can achieve substantial savings of over $120,000 per truck annually in fuel and maintenance costs alone in two-shift port operations. Additionally, you’ll experience increased uptime, smoother operation, enhanced productivity, and improved operator health and safety, further boosting your overall savings.

“Orange EV yard dogs are the truck of choice for more than 200 fleets in 35 states and Canada,” said Wayne Mathisen, Orange EV CEO. “Why? Orange EV electric trucks provide superior performance along with lower total cost of ownership, speedy on-site mobile service from our highly trained network of technicians, and unparalleled production that delivers trucks within 90-120 days of order. At Orange EV, we partner with our customers from day one to deliver — and continue delivering — the highest quality trucks and service.”

The company is taking orders for this improved yard dog now, and expects to deliver the first ones in Q4 2023.