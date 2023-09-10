State-Level Building Electrification Factsheets

Over just a handful of years, electrification has emerged as a cornerstone of effective building decarbonization policy. Momentum has been driven by increasingly favorable economics (especially for new construction), improved carbon savings from grid and technological advancements, and the growing climate emergency. With billion-dollar federal investments and commitments from over 100 cities and states, the movement is gaining traction.
But we need to move faster, which demands a shared understanding of the essential facts. To that end, RMI has created a series of state-specific factsheets designed to inform policymakers, advocates, and other stakeholders on the core issues:
All-Electric Buildings: Key to Achieving Climate Goals
Quantifies the carbon benefits of heat pump technology and provides proof points for why states must urgently plan a transition away from gas infrastructure.
All-Electric Buildings: A Health Priority
Covers the indoor and outdoor air quality impacts of fossil fuel combustion that can be addressed through building electrification.
All-Electric Construction: A Good Deal
Details the cost saving opportunity for constructing new homes to be all-electric and avoiding gas pipeline extensions.
Modernizing the Grid with All-Electric Buildings
Discusses the grid infrastructure impacts of building electrification and why existing constraints should not slow heat pump deployment.
Cold Climate Heat Pumps: A Reliable Solution
Quantifies the performance of heat pumps in sub-freezing temperatures and provides recommendations for optimizing deployment.
Renewable Gas: Not A Climate-Aligned Solution for Buildings
Covers biogas and synthetic gas and why neither are viable alternatives to building electrification.
These comprehensive guides offer state-specific insights, address common queries, and employ visuals to demystify complex concepts. Currently available for 16 priority states with robust electrification initiatives, our guides serve as a compass for informed decision-making. Stay tuned as we expand our coverage to include additional states, topics, and languages.
Download state factsheets here.
© 2023 Rocky Mountain Institute. By Jacob Corvidae. Published with permission. Originally posted on RMI.
