Ford Takes The Mustang Off-Road With Upcoming Mach-E Rally Car

When it comes to the EV transition, Ford’s taking a different approach than many other automakers. Instead of focusing on bread-and-butter vehicles (like bland crossovers) to get EV sales while they move away from a dwindling pool of combustion vehicles to choose from, Ford split the business into three pieces. One focuses on commercial customers, who are very likely to appreciate the bottom-line dollars and cents advantages of EVs. For ICE fanatics, Ford is offering an array of special vehicles, like the Bronco and the recently announced and wild Mustang GTD.

Finally, the “Model E” part of the business is focusing both on fun EVs and EVs that appeal to the company’s existing customer base. For example, the F-150 Lightning looks and acts a lot like the company’s popular (and best-selling) gas F-150.

What this shows us is that Ford’s taking chances on new things with part of the business to gain sales while keeping the safe things going, too. And, a recent announcement from Ford shows us that it is going to do this on the EV side of the business, too.

One look at the Mach-E Rally, and you can see that it’s not the standard crossover that many other manufacturers are offering. This electric vehicle takes the freedom and fun of Mustang onto dirt roads, showcasing a different direction for electric vehicles.

“Just a year ago, this was merely an idea, and what you see today is a testament to the passion and intense creativity of our Model e team,” said Donna Dickson, chief engineer, Mustang Mach-E. “We have always explored new areas of performance, and the combination of a rally-tuned suspension, dual motor electric powertrain, and wicked styling makes the Mustang Mach-E Rally a different kind of performance vehicle that will excite customers chasing their next adventure.”

The Mustang Mach-E Rally is an electric vehicle that brings cutting-edge technology to a new market segment, expanding the Mustang Mach-E family away from pavement and onto the dirt. It features a tuned version of the Mustang Mach-E GT powertrain, with a two-motor layout aimed at delivering at least 650 lb-ft. of torque and 480 horsepower.

The vehicle features a distinct suspension, raised by 20 millimeters compared to the Mustang Mach-E GT. It is equipped with specially tuned springs, MagneRide shocks, and 385-millimeter front brake rotors with red-painted Brembo-branded calipers.

The Mustang Mach-E Rally features a lithium-ion battery with a usable capacity of 91 kWh. It aims to achieve an EPA-estimated range of 250 miles (some efficiency is lost aiming for off-road capability) but it can charge from 10 to 80% in about 36.5 minutes using a DC Fast Charger, just like the pavement-oriented Mach-E vehicles.

The Mustang Mach-E Rally features durable, gloss white 19-inch rally-style alloy wheels inspired by Ford’s rally vehicles. It is equipped with 235/55 R19 Michelin CrossClimate2 tires for increased sidewall and loose surface grip. To protect against gravel, the vehicle has shielding for the front and rear motors, protective film on the door cladding and fender arches, and optional styled mud flaps to reduce debris spray. The front end even includes a recovery point and a hook for off-highway adventures that don’t go as hoped.

Another new thing the vehicle features is Ford’s groundbreaking RallySport Drive Mode. Specifically designed for off-road driving, this mode offers increased yaw for larger slides, precise throttle response for better control, and enhanced damping for improved handling in loose corners. Additionally, the Mustang Mach-E Rally, equipped with the new tires, excels in snow and other slippery on-road conditions using this mode.

But, being ready for harsher dirt road and rally conditions doesn’t mean you lose out on the tech features you’d get with other Mach-E vehicles. The vehicle is equipped with everything other Mach-Es get, including Ford BlueCruise hands-free highway driving. Customers can activate it during their ownership journey, enhancing the hands-free driving experience. BlueCruise 1.3 software further improves performance with features like Lane Change Assist and In-Lane Repositioning, ensuring a continuously engaged driving experience even on curves and in narrow lanes.

Looks To Match The Capability

The Mach-E Rally also comes with a unique look to set it apart from the pavement-oriented versions of the vehicle. It features a striking rear spoiler inspired by the Focus RS, contrasting accents on the body moldings, a unique front splitter, a black painted steel roof, and a purposeful front fascia with rally-inspired fog lights. It comes standard with two racing stripes that complement the bold color options of Grabber Blue, Shadow Black, Eruption Green, and Grabber Yellow. Additional colors like Star White and Glacier Gray are available at an extra cost.

The inside gets a unique look, too. The dash, lower spokes of the steering wheel, and doors have gloss white accents. The performance seats, designed by Ford, are unique with gloss white seatbacks and “Mach-E Rally” debossed into the seating surface.

Real-World Testing

Don’t assume that Ford made the Mach-E Rally just for looks. The company actually tested it to make sure it could stand up to the kind of driving it is advertised to do.

To test the Mustang Mach-E, Ford created a new rally course at its Michigan Proving Ground. Designed by rallycross experts, the course mimicked real-world conditions that rally cars encounter. Engineers and technicians subjected Mustang Mach-E Rally prototypes to 500-mile tests, replicating rally-cross durability trials. Their goal was to ensure the vehicle matched their design intentions and wouldn’t fall apart when customers inevitably took it away from the tarmac.

“Mustang Mach-E Rally puts Ford’s decades of passion for rally championships around the world right in the hands of our customers.’ said Jim Farley, chief executive officer. “It takes Mustang where it hasn’t been before – to gravel and dirt roads. Inspired by true driving enthusiasts, a driving experience like never before for the pure joy of driving.”

The Mustang Mach-E Rally is expected to have a targeted starting MSRP of around $65,000 in the United States. Exact pricing will be announced closer to the launch. To stay updated on the rally-inspired, five-passenger Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally, visit the vehicle’s website here.

Featured image and other images provided by Ford.