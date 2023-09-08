EV Owners: EV Charging & Safety Survey!

So much has changed in the electric vehicle market in recent years, and that includes EV charging. We’re eager to hear from EV owners and get more insight into a handful of charging matters.

Additionally, when it comes to the topic of EV safety, we’re curious to get more insight into EV owners’ perspectives and experience on this.

So, if you own or lease an electric vehicle, please go ahead and complete this super short survey! It’s linked there and embedded below. Take your pick on how to complete it, and be sure to hit the “Done” button when done. Thank you!

Create your own user feedback survey