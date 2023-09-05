Volvo & Evergo Team Up To Expand Charging In Mexico

With all of the EV news coming out of the United States, Canada, China, and Europe, sometimes it’s easy to forget about some of our neighbors to the south. But that’s a mistake. Many upcoming EVs for the U.S. market are being built in Mexico, and they need the benefits of electric drive down there just as much as we do. But, for my family down there, it’s probably going to be a long time before I see them come visit in an EV, both because they’re difficult to afford and because charging is hard to come by.

The same would be true if I wanted to take my Bolt to to visit the little town where my grandmother grew up. Safety issues aside, making the 400-mile round trip isn’t really feasible, because the whole area is a giant charging dead zone. This is a real shame, because it’s just a 3–4 hour trip into a neighboring state, and it wouldn’t be a problem if the states were both on this side of the border. Seeing yet another barrier grow between us all isn’t great.

That’s why I thought it was great news when a press release came across the desk about a deal to install thousands of charging stations in Mexico. Volvo Cars has partnered with Evergo, a leading charging station platform for electric vehicles in the region, as part of its electrification strategy. This alliance aims to accelerate the connectivity of cities and provide Volvo customers in Mexico and Latin America with access to an extensive network of AC and DC chargers.

“Each of the actions we implement are firm steps that help us connect cities. We not only want to promote our objectives, we begin to make them a reality by offering an infrastructure solution that allows the mobility of users who have opted for an electric car,” said Raymundo Cavazos, general director of Volvo Car México.

More importantly, it’s no small deal. The collaboration aims to install 2,295 chargers in Mexico over the next 3 years, including 803 DC fast charging stations (which the press release refers to as “superchargers”). The companies say this expansion will enhance range freedom for users by providing greater charging access along major routes, but they did not provide further specifics about locations.

But, they did share that 2,213 kilometers of tourist routes will soon connect more parts of the country. Chargers are already installed in the Puebla-San Luis Potosí Corridor, and by the end of 2024, new routes like Mexico City-Acapulco, Guadalajara-Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana-Ensenada, Mérida-Cancún, and Monterrey-McAllen will be connected.

“This alliance leads us towards an increasingly promising horizon in terms of electric mobility in Mexico. Through this shared commitment, we ensure that in the short term, a greater number of users can enjoy the benefits of more sustainable mobility, backed by the most advanced technology on the market, and with the necessary confidence to reach the main destinations. of the country without worrying about running out of charge,” said Daniel López, commercial director of Evergo Mexico.

The Evergo and Volvo alliance also extends to Latin America, enabling Volvo users in multiple countries to access the charging network available in Mexico, Jamaica, Panama, Paraguay, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Uruguay. The Swedish company also collaborates with VEMO, a cleantech company that integrates the entire clean mobility ecosystem. Together, they have agreed on the installation of 70 chargers in shopping centers and universities.

“By 2025 we have a commitment that half of Volvo vehicles will be fully electric. Our mission is to take care of people, future generations and the environment, electrification plays an essential role in achieving this goal,” added Raymundo Cavazos, CEO of Volvo Car Mexico.

Since launching the Volvo XC40 Recharge in 2021, Volvo has provided a charger to each of its electric vehicle customers, resulting in around 800 home charging network chargers across Latin America as well.

Finally, the companies said that starting next year, Volvo electric vehicles will be equipped with the NACS-type connector in Mexico just as they will in the United States and Canada, enabling brand users to utilize Tesla’s chargers across North America. In Mexico, there will be a total of 660 chargers available, including 60 Superchargers, allowing for even more expansion of charging opportunities for Volvo customers.

A Great Move, But Much More Remains To Be Done

Considering that there are only 60 Supercharger stations in Mexico and a few dozen CCS or CHAdeMO stations, the deal Volvo and Evergo announced will make a big impact. But, at the same time, it’s not cause for complacency.

Economic trade beyond just tourism to the most popular destinations needs to be a priority. And economic trade isn’t all semi-trucks and big maquiladora plants along the border, either. There are so, so many small businesses and family businesses that depend on going back and forth across the border in smaller vehicles, too.

In other words, Mexico is a much more important trading partner than many people realize, in terms of both current reality and in the potential that exists.

To watch the United States and Canada embark on a big move to a different model for fueling our transportation systems is great, but we risk losing circulation to our feet and losing them if we don’t make sure all of our neighbors are making the journey with us. And don’t take that as any insult to Mexico, because as anybody who lost their feet can tell you, they’re something you can’t easily live without.

For this reason, we should encourage more automotive manufacturers to expand their charging presence along highways in Mexico. We should also encourage the U.S. and Canadian governments to pitch in and expand charging opportunities the same way they have been doing in their own countries.

To many people, the language and cultural barriers may seem insurmountable, and Mexico might seem like some far-off and exotic place, but to many of us, it’s both family and an essential trading partner. Leaving it behind would be a mistake of epic proportions.

Featured image provided by Volvo Mexico and Evergo.

