CleanTechnica

Batteries

EV Conferences Matter. The Good Ones Do.

Published

Back in 2016, CleanTechnica produced on a series of events called the Cleantech Revolution Tour. Poland was not officially part of the rEVolution at that time, but a number of EV aficionados and cleantech lovers convinced CleanTechnica to hold one of the events in Wrocław (as well as Berlin and Leipzig in Germany). Being one of the pushing maniacs, I remember the excitement of organizing the event, attracting speakers, planning catering, and all. It was huge for us and we were thrilled with the success as we strongly felt we made a difference with the conference. We managed to attract emerging revolution leaders from around Europe and even the globe who had creative ideas, passion, and internal drive to push the transition to electric vehicles. We were amateurs, though.

Wrocław 2016 — we were young, we were bold, we were amateurs. Photo by CleanTechnica.

At about that time, a breakthrough organization was registered in the court in Warsaw (very few people knew then how influential it would become) — the Polish Alternative Fuels Association. Over the next couple of years, the PSPA managing team took the concept of professional conferences to another level. What we did at CleanTechnica in 2016 was essentially a prelude to what was about to make Poland a leading player not only in the region of Eastern European but much wider across Europe and the world. PSPA drives e-mobility. Aside from all of the e-mobility reporting efforts, consulting on legislation, and awareness raising, the hallmark of the organization is the congresses and expos they organize. Another one is coming soon — The New Mobility Congress — and if you happen to be in Europe in September, make sure you don’t miss it.

New Mobility Congress in 2022. This year will be even bigger. (courtesy of https://kongresnowejmobilnosci.pl/en/knm-2023-gallery/)

Quoting Maciej Mazur, CEO of PSPA and President of AVERE: “The New Mobility Congress attracts entities who are already active in the market — practitioners, experts, leaders, and innovators in sustainable mobility. It is also intended for companies and institutions interested in developing zero-emission technologies as part of their organization and their operating environment.”

The scope of the event is best described in figures:

3 days

400 speakers

5 stages

250 agenda items

1500 participants

200 exhibitors in the Expo zone

6 topic paths: CEE GTI Summit, Poland Drives E-Mobility, Battery Day, Green Fleet Forum, eHDV Forum, Hydrogen Mobility Forum

If you’re not convinced yet, consider all of the key stakeholders in the zero-emission transport technology sector from across Europe for you to network with. And, of course, the CleanTechnica team will be present — with its media studio in the most unusual setting you can imagine (that won’t be revealed until the launch of the Congress, so stay tuned).

Let’s have a quick look at the topic paths described in detail on the congress website.

CEE GTI Summit — Summit of sustainable transport leaders in the Central and Eastern Europe Region. Its selected topics include:

  • CEE’s voice heard in Brussels
  • AFIR — time for implementation!
  • Smart charging in the entire region
  • Regulation, Liability, & ESG
  • EPBD — right to plug in the CEE
  • Baltics to Balkans — an EV route to clean air!
  • Fast grid connections
  • MaaS & mobility adoption
  • Transfer of technology, data, and innovation

Poland Drives E-mobility — Platform for cooperation of key stakeholders in the e-mobility market in Poland. Its selected topics include:

  • Legislative challenges — E-mobility White Paper
  • Support programs — what’s next?
  • Ready for AFIR
  • EV fire safety
  • Clean Transport Zones — Smart Cities
  • Phase-out 2035
  • Right to plug in Poland
  • Charging hubs in Poland
  • E-roaming: how far have we come?
  • Human resources as the key to the development of the e-mobility market

Battery Day — EBA summit/conference for producers and experts of battery technology for the automotive industry. Its selected topics include:

  • Economic prospects of the battery sector
  • Battery recycling and second life
  • Critical Raw Materials Act
  • Time to implement the European Battery Regulation
  • Energy storage facilities vs. prosumer market development
  • Battery passport — a chance to reduce raw material dependence
  • Solid electrolyte: the fuel of the future?
  • Green energy for new factories
  • Poland and CEE: fertile ground for developing skilled workforce of the battery industry
  • Safety standards, new technologies and management systems

Green Fleet Forum — Forum for the fleet industry: companies at the forefront of deploying electric vehicles. Its selected topics include:

  • The potential of electrifying Polish fleets
  • Infrastructure facilities for zero-emission fleets
  • Purchase, leasing, or long-term rental?
  • ESG — taxonomy in transport
  • Telematics: the key to maximizing benefits
  • TCO of EVs in fleet management during times of rising energy prices
  • Last-mile delivery
  • How to prepare company drivers for vehicle replacement?
  • The role of CFM in the development of Polish EV fleet

eHDV Forum — Forum for HDV market participants, dedicated to the development of the zero-emission heavy-duty transport sector. Its selected topics include:

  • eHDV — electric trucks on the horizon
  • Support system for the eHDV market in Poland
  • Fast charging systems for heavy transport
  • Heavy-duty charging hubs
  • Value chain: service and maintenance
  • TCO of eHDVs
  • TEN-T network — the bloodstream of HDVs
  • The role of Big Data in eHDVs
  • OEMs in the electric trucks market
  • Electric & autonomous trucks

Hydrogen Mobility Forum — Forum for key stakeholders in the commercial take-up of hydrogen technologies in transport. Its selected topics include:

  • Hydrogen in transport: cars, shipping, rail, and aviation
  • Green hydrogen — the basis for a clean economy of the future
  • FCEV vs. H2 ICE – R&D trends
  • Polish Hydrogen Strategy
  • Hydrogen — the most efficient RES energy storage
  • Supporting instruments for hydrogen in transport
  • Hydrogen refuelling infrastructure — costs and barriers
  • Hydrogen mobility in cities
  • Market overview and regulatory analysis
  • Case studies of infrastructure development

If you feel like joining the party, grab your ticket at https://kongresnowejmobilnosci.pl/en/get-a-ticket/. You can choose to attend the conference and Expo or only Expo. My strong recommendation would be to attend both — you don’t want to miss this event, trust me on that. I do hope to see you there. Conferences really matter. Not all of them, obviously, but the good ones do. The New Mobility Congress simply rocks in Europe.

 
Former Tesla Battery Expert Leading Lyten Into New Lithium-Sulfur Battery Era:

Written By

Jacek is an entrepreneurial type who sees opportunities all around. He engages in numerous climate related projects, including a magazine in Polish and English called ClimateNow!. One of his many passions, besides card tricks and mixology, is electric cars and their introduction on the market. Professionally, he works as a sales manager and moves freely on various product markets.

