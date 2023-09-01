EV Conferences Matter. The Good Ones Do.

Back in 2016, CleanTechnica produced on a series of events called the Cleantech Revolution Tour. Poland was not officially part of the rEVolution at that time, but a number of EV aficionados and cleantech lovers convinced CleanTechnica to hold one of the events in Wrocław (as well as Berlin and Leipzig in Germany). Being one of the pushing maniacs, I remember the excitement of organizing the event, attracting speakers, planning catering, and all. It was huge for us and we were thrilled with the success as we strongly felt we made a difference with the conference. We managed to attract emerging revolution leaders from around Europe and even the globe who had creative ideas, passion, and internal drive to push the transition to electric vehicles. We were amateurs, though.

At about that time, a breakthrough organization was registered in the court in Warsaw (very few people knew then how influential it would become) — the Polish Alternative Fuels Association. Over the next couple of years, the PSPA managing team took the concept of professional conferences to another level. What we did at CleanTechnica in 2016 was essentially a prelude to what was about to make Poland a leading player not only in the region of Eastern European but much wider across Europe and the world. PSPA drives e-mobility. Aside from all of the e-mobility reporting efforts, consulting on legislation, and awareness raising, the hallmark of the organization is the congresses and expos they organize. Another one is coming soon — The New Mobility Congress — and if you happen to be in Europe in September, make sure you don’t miss it.

Quoting Maciej Mazur, CEO of PSPA and President of AVERE: “The New Mobility Congress attracts entities who are already active in the market — practitioners, experts, leaders, and innovators in sustainable mobility. It is also intended for companies and institutions interested in developing zero-emission technologies as part of their organization and their operating environment.”

The scope of the event is best described in figures:

3 days

400 speakers

5 stages

250 agenda items

1500 participants

200 exhibitors in the Expo zone

6 topic paths: CEE GTI Summit, Poland Drives E-Mobility, Battery Day, Green Fleet Forum, eHDV Forum, Hydrogen Mobility Forum

If you’re not convinced yet, consider all of the key stakeholders in the zero-emission transport technology sector from across Europe for you to network with. And, of course, the CleanTechnica team will be present — with its media studio in the most unusual setting you can imagine (that won’t be revealed until the launch of the Congress, so stay tuned).

Let’s have a quick look at the topic paths described in detail on the congress website.

CEE GTI Summit — Summit of sustainable transport leaders in the Central and Eastern Europe Region. Its selected topics include:

CEE’s voice heard in Brussels

AFIR — time for implementation!

Smart charging in the entire region

Regulation, Liability, & ESG

EPBD — right to plug in the CEE

Baltics to Balkans — an EV route to clean air!

Fast grid connections

MaaS & mobility adoption

Transfer of technology, data, and innovation

Poland Drives E-mobility — Platform for cooperation of key stakeholders in the e-mobility market in Poland. Its selected topics include:

Legislative challenges — E-mobility White Paper

Support programs — what’s next?

Ready for AFIR

EV fire safety

Clean Transport Zones — Smart Cities

Phase-out 2035

Right to plug in Poland

Charging hubs in Poland

E-roaming: how far have we come?

Human resources as the key to the development of the e-mobility market

Battery Day — EBA summit/conference for producers and experts of battery technology for the automotive industry. Its selected topics include:

Economic prospects of the battery sector

Battery recycling and second life

Critical Raw Materials Act

Time to implement the European Battery Regulation

Energy storage facilities vs. prosumer market development

Battery passport — a chance to reduce raw material dependence

Solid electrolyte: the fuel of the future?

Green energy for new factories

Poland and CEE: fertile ground for developing skilled workforce of the battery industry

Safety standards, new technologies and management systems

Green Fleet Forum — Forum for the fleet industry: companies at the forefront of deploying electric vehicles. Its selected topics include:

The potential of electrifying Polish fleets

Infrastructure facilities for zero-emission fleets

Purchase, leasing, or long-term rental?

ESG — taxonomy in transport

Telematics: the key to maximizing benefits

TCO of EVs in fleet management during times of rising energy prices

Last-mile delivery

How to prepare company drivers for vehicle replacement?

The role of CFM in the development of Polish EV fleet

eHDV Forum — Forum for HDV market participants, dedicated to the development of the zero-emission heavy-duty transport sector. Its selected topics include:

eHDV — electric trucks on the horizon

Support system for the eHDV market in Poland

Fast charging systems for heavy transport

Heavy-duty charging hubs

Value chain: service and maintenance

TCO of eHDVs

TEN-T network — the bloodstream of HDVs

The role of Big Data in eHDVs

OEMs in the electric trucks market

Electric & autonomous trucks

Hydrogen Mobility Forum — Forum for key stakeholders in the commercial take-up of hydrogen technologies in transport. Its selected topics include:

Hydrogen in transport: cars, shipping, rail, and aviation

Green hydrogen — the basis for a clean economy of the future

FCEV vs. H2 ICE – R&D trends

Polish Hydrogen Strategy

Hydrogen — the most efficient RES energy storage

Supporting instruments for hydrogen in transport

Hydrogen refuelling infrastructure — costs and barriers

Hydrogen mobility in cities

Market overview and regulatory analysis

Case studies of infrastructure development

If you feel like joining the party, grab your ticket at https://kongresnowejmobilnosci.pl/en/get-a-ticket/. You can choose to attend the conference and Expo or only Expo. My strong recommendation would be to attend both — you don’t want to miss this event, trust me on that. I do hope to see you there. Conferences really matter. Not all of them, obviously, but the good ones do. The New Mobility Congress simply rocks in Europe.

I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ...