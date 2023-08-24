Ecuador Rejects Oil Drilling In National Park

Ecuador voters resoundingly supported referendums to block oil drilling in a biodiverse rainforest and gold mining in the Chocó Andino on Sunday. With more than 90% of ballots counted, 58% of Ecuadorians voted to ban new oil drilling in Yasuní national park in the Amazon rainforest. The national park, one of the most biodiverse regions on Earth, is home to the Tagaeri and Taromenane peoples, among the world’s last “uncontacted” indigenous communities living voluntarily separate from the outside world.

The ban on new drilling will keep approximately 726 million barrels of oil in the ground. Quito residents also voted to prohibit gold mining in the sensitive Chocó Andino biosphere near the city by a margin of 68% to 31%.

“Today is a historic day! As a Waorani woman and mother, I feel overjoyed with Ecuadorians’ resounding decision to stop oil drilling in my people’s sacred homeland,” Nemonte Nenquimo, an Indigenous Waorani leader and winner of the Goldman prize for the environment, told The Guardian. “Finally, we are going to kick oil companies out of our territory! This is a major victory for all Indigenous peoples, for the animals, the plants, the spirits of the forest and our climate!”

Sources: Ecuador vote: The Guardian, AP, Bloomberg $, Quartz, Reuters, Al Jazeera, Grist, Al Jazeera, Climate Home, Axios, CNN, The Hill, HuffPost, Common Dreams, Democracy Now!

Republished from Nexus Media News.

One reason Ecuador is voting today to end oil drilling in a sensitive part of the Amazon is the astonishing destruction caused by Chevron's toxic dumping in the country. Below is an excerpt from a VICE video where I explain the awful impact of drilling on Amazon communities. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/C7disHlJl8 — Steven Donziger (@SDonziger) August 20, 2023

I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ...