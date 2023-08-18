Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?


 
CleanTechnica

Clean Power

U.S. Commerce Department’s Solar Tariff Decision Imperils Clean Energy Boom

“More than 263,000 Americans rely on their solar and storage job to feed their family and pay the bills, and this case unnecessarily puts their livelihood at risk.”

Published

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce issued a final determination that certain companies in Southeast Asia are circumventing Anti-Dumping/Countervailing Duties (ADCVD) imposed on Chinese solar products.

Following is a statement from Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA):

“The U.S. Department of Commerce is out of step with the administration’s clean energy goals, and we fundamentally disagree with their decision.

“Auxin Solar’s allegations of circumvention were meritless from the beginning and the inquiries have caused uncertainty in the U.S. market at a time when solar energy is on the rise. The final affirmative determinations only perpetuate current supply problems, given the lack of adequate domestic supply of cells and modules.

“The United States is experiencing a $20 billion solar manufacturing renaissance because of policies in the Inflation Reduction Act that incentivize private investment in this country. However, it will take at least 3–5 years to ramp-up domestic solar manufacturing capacity and the global supply chain will be vital in the short-term. This case will just make it harder for American businesses to keep deploying, financing, and installing solar power.

“More than 263,000 Americans rely on their solar and storage job to feed their family and pay the bills, and this case unnecessarily puts their livelihood at risk.

“Americans want abundant, reliable, and clean energy. This decision moves the goalpost yet again for the solar and storage industry and will only undermine the progress of companies that are working hard to deliver American solar products.”

Courtesy of the Solar Energy Industries Association® (SEIA)

 
I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ...
If you like what we do and want to support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team do what we do! Thank you!
Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Former Tesla Battery Expert Leading Lyten Into New Lithium-Sulfur Battery Era:

Advertisement
 
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Power

Solar & Storage Companies Add Over $100 Billion to U.S. Economy as a Result of the Inflation Reduction Act

The solar and storage workforce is expected to grow to nearly 500,000 jobs in the next decade.

4 days ago

Clean Power

Solar Energy & Storage Industry Responses To Biden Permitting & Interconnection Rules

Solar & Storage Industry Respond To White House Release Of Bipartisan Permitting Reform Implementation Rule WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today the White House Council on...

July 28, 2023

Clean Power

SEIA Gets Greenlight to Develop 11 New Standards Governing Solar Installation, Training, Recycling, Consumer Protection, & Supply Chain Traceability

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) was approved by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) to develop 11 new solar...

July 28, 2023
CleanTechnica-Solar-Panel-Farm-1-scaled watermark CleanTechnica-Solar-Panel-Farm-1-scaled watermark

Clean Power

New BLM Rules Would Reduce Renewable Energy Fees, Speed Deployment On US Public Lands

WASHINGTON, DC — This week, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) formally published new proposed rules governing leasing and rental rates for renewable...

June 16, 2023

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.