U.S. Commerce Department’s Solar Tariff Decision Imperils Clean Energy Boom

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce issued a final determination that certain companies in Southeast Asia are circumventing Anti-Dumping/Countervailing Duties (ADCVD) imposed on Chinese solar products.

Following is a statement from Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA):

“The U.S. Department of Commerce is out of step with the administration’s clean energy goals, and we fundamentally disagree with their decision.

“Auxin Solar’s allegations of circumvention were meritless from the beginning and the inquiries have caused uncertainty in the U.S. market at a time when solar energy is on the rise. The final affirmative determinations only perpetuate current supply problems, given the lack of adequate domestic supply of cells and modules.

“The United States is experiencing a $20 billion solar manufacturing renaissance because of policies in the Inflation Reduction Act that incentivize private investment in this country. However, it will take at least 3–5 years to ramp-up domestic solar manufacturing capacity and the global supply chain will be vital in the short-term. This case will just make it harder for American businesses to keep deploying, financing, and installing solar power.

“More than 263,000 Americans rely on their solar and storage job to feed their family and pay the bills, and this case unnecessarily puts their livelihood at risk.

“Americans want abundant, reliable, and clean energy. This decision moves the goalpost yet again for the solar and storage industry and will only undermine the progress of companies that are working hard to deliver American solar products.”

Courtesy of the Solar Energy Industries Association® (SEIA)

