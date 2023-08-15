JI YUE — New Purple EV Brand

Connect with us

There aren’t enough car brands in the world. Well, that’s apparently what some people think. The good news is that any new auto brand is an electric one, and that’s the case with the newest auto brand in the world. The new brand — JI YUE — comes from Chinese auto giant Geely Holding Group and Chinese tech giant Baidu.

And there’s not long to wait for the fun. The first model, the JI YUE 01, is supposed to go into production soon and deliveries are supposed to begin by the end of 2023. Technically, it will be part of the Geely brand portfolio.

Image courtesy of Geely.

No, the cars will not be available only in purple, but the stunning pictures of the purple JI YUE 01 called out for a special headline.

Image courtesy of Geely.

Naturally, Geely and Baidu are trying to edge out a place in the fast-growing “smart EV” world with this brand. “The flagship ‘JI YUE 01’ model aims to redefine the concept of intelligent mobility, serving the preferences of tech-orientated consumers in China for autonomous mobility solutions,” Geely writes.

Image courtesy of Geely.

“JI YUE’s primary goal is to provide an unparalleled intelligent automotive experience. Beyond overseeing sales, services, and marketing for the 01, JI YUE will also build and develop its own charging network in China to meet consumer demand for smart intelligent electric vehicles.”

Big claims. Let’s see how it plays out. However, without a doubt, the backing of Geely and Baidu will go a long way.

Image courtesy of Geely.

But why create another brand when Geely is already a large automaker with multiple brands? The reasoning is that Geely will tap its automotive experience, auto architecture, and supply chain while Baidu will step in with innovative tech in a big way — beyond what any tech suppliers typically do, presumably.

The companies state that they will be “harnessing the benefits of Geely Holding’s acclaimed automotive manufacturing expertise, including the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) and an established supply chain, along with Baidu’s cutting-edge and industry-leading artificial intelligence technologies, including advanced intelligent cabins and autonomous driving.”

What do you think of this new purple electric vehicle brand? Well, I guess we all need more details on specs, tech, and pricing, but first impressions from design and general idea put it in good light to my eyes.

 
