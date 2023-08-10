Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?


 
CleanTechnica

Cars

What Is The Tesla Cybertruck Exoskeleton?

Published

One of the big items of hype around the Tesla Cybertruck when it was revealed 4 years ago was that it would have an exoskeleton. Before we get to what that actually means, let’s look at the standard definition of an exoskeleton. From the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, an exoskeleton is: “a hard supporting or protective structure (as of an insect, spider, or crustacean) on the outside of the body.” Instead of an internal skeleton like you and I have, it’s an external skeleton.

So, what does that mean with regard to cars and trucks, and specifically the Tesla Cybertruck? Theoretically, that would mean that some of the core supportive structure of the Cybertruck is visible on the outside. But we’ll get into more detail in a moment when looking at the patent application for this.

Before any of that, though, the reason I’m writing about this is actually that I thought based on recent headlines that Tesla had ditched the Cybertruck exoskeleton idea. I was starting to write about this big change based on reports in the Wall Street Journal (via Notebook Check), and then I discovered those reports seem to be wrong. (Maybe.) The core claim is that “Recent spy shots of their structural body parts at the Gigafactory in Texas didn’t whiff of exoskeleton. In fact, they simply looked like sections produced by Tesla’s cost saving gigacast method with support structures and crumple zones that all other vehicles sold in the US are built with.” In other words, this is not what some people were expecting when it comes to how the Cybertruck would look and be put together. However, it seems that what Elon Musk meant by “exoskeleton” is still what we’re getting.

Tesla filed a “Vehicle with Exoskeleton” patent application in May 2021. The abstract of that patent application explains what the company means regarding this term: “A vehicle having an exoskeleton exterior panel that provides crash resistance is described. The exterior panel may be formed from a monolithic metal sheet and attached to an exterior portion of the vehicle frame, and the exterior panel does not comprise an additional support structure. At least one component may be directly attached to the exterior panel, and the exterior panel may bear the load of the at least one component. Methods of manufacturing the vehicle are also described.”

So, yeah, the exoskeleton is there to provide more safety and is both a steel support structure and a part of the truck’s exterior. Here are pics of the diagrams from the patent application:

That all looks the same, no?

The Wall Street Journal article about this claims that “sources familiar with the matter” indicate that the exoskeleton was dumped “at least in part, to meet safety standards.” The only problem: as far as we can tell, the exoskeleton is still there and is part of the structural support of the Cybertruck. If we’re missing something, though, let us know! Maybe there were certain design elements that were dropped or changed in order to satisfy safety standards and testing?

 
I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ...
If you like what we do and want to support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team do what we do! Thank you!
Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Former Tesla Battery Expert Leading Lyten Into New Lithium-Sulfur Battery Era:

Advertisement
 
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.
In this article:,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Electric Cars

Volkswagen Outsells Tesla In Germany, ID.3 Sales Surge In China

Volkswagen sales of electric cars rebounded strongly in July thanks to a price cut for the ID.3 in China and the arrival of the...

2 hours ago

Autonomous Vehicles

First Days With Tesla Model S Plaid With Hardware 4

By Frank O. Clark, Ph.D. Saturday I took delivery of an inventory Model S with “Hardware Version Four.” I specifically wanted Hardware V4. (The...

13 hours ago

Cars

Is Buying An Electric Vehicle Becoming More Affordable?

Even as electric vehicles grow more popular, many consumers are still holding out for the sticker price to be right. However, with a handful...

15 hours ago

Clean Transport

Tesla To Build Semi Megacharging Stations From Texas To California — Maybe

Last year, Tesla unveiled its electric Semi in an initial order for PepsiCo at the company’s Modesto distribution facility. Now, as the company looks...

2 days ago

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.