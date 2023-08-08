Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?


 
CleanTechnica
Freshwater microalgae Chlorella vulgaris demonstrated the ability to break down the neurotoxin methylmercury in water. Credit: ORNL, U.S. Dept of Energy

Research

Microalgae vs. Mercury

Published

In the search for ways to fight methylmercury in global waterways, scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory discovered that some forms of phytoplankton are good at degrading the potent neurotoxin.

Phytoplankton, or microalgae, are known as accumulators of methylmercury. The plankton introduce methylmercury into the food chain, where it makes its way to fish and eventually to humans. But researchers found that some forms of phytoplankton are also good at detoxifying methylmercury, even where there is no sunlight.

“We already knew that bacteria and photochemical processes can demethylate methylmercury, but we proved that phytoplankton alone could do the job,” said ORNL’s Baohua Gu.

“The global mercury cycle is very complex, with lots of reactions taking place,” said ORNL’s Alex Johs. “Here we’ve discovered a new mechanism that can be used to improve the prediction and accuracy of mercury-cycling models to better assess risks to human health and the environment.”

Republished from ORNL, U.S. Dept. of Energy. By Stephanie Seay.

 
I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ...
If you like what we do and want to support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team do what we do! Thank you!
Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Former Tesla Battery Expert Leading Lyten Into New Lithium-Sulfur Battery Era:

Advertisement
 
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

The mission of the U.S. Energy Department is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions. Learn more.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Policy & Politics

ZERO POLLUTION: Commission Proposes To Ban All Remaining Intentional Uses of Mercury in the EU

The European Commission adopted its long-awaited proposal for a revised mercury regulation.

July 14, 2023
concrete cement algae bio-based prometheus materials concrete cement algae bio-based prometheus materials

Biofuels

The Algae Phoenix Rises: Biofuel Down, Concrete Up

After stumbling on biofuel, algae finds its footing and steps up to help the concrete industry cut its carbon footprint, too.

March 27, 2023
shell green hydrogen exxon blue shell green hydrogen exxon blue

Clean Power

Shell Makes Another Green Hydrogen Move, Exxon Gets The Blues

Shell takes another step on its green hydrogen journey, while ExxonMobil doubles down on natural gas with carbon capture.

March 9, 2023

Clean Power

Exxon Shuts Down Algae Fuel Research Program

Exxon has pulled the plug on its green fuels from algae research after 15 years. Was it ever real or just a PR stunt?

February 14, 2023

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.