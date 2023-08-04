Connect with us

SOLAR 2023: Transforming the Energy Landscape for All

Published

The U.S. solar energy industry is hotter than it’s ever been, and the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 hasn’t just stimulated new solar power development, it’s provided long-term stability and support to the industry that has changed the story. But then, what is the U.S. solar energy story today?

If you want the long, detailed version of that answer, it seems the place to be next week is the American Solar Energy Society’s 52nd National Solar Conference. Yes, 52nd! Even for those of us at CleanTechnica who feel like we’ve been covering the solar energy industry forever and for far longer than those who have jumped into the hot trend in the past decade (we’ve been doing this for 15 years), our industry history is peanuts compared to the ASES’s National Solar Conference. We’re babies compared to this. That said, I can’t blame myself or my ambition in understanding and helping the solar industry, and I’ll just take this opportunity for the rare win these days when I can say that I’m just too young to have been writing about the first National Solar Conference.

The really good news with this year’s conference is they are providing a virtual option for those who can’t attend in person! Whether attending in person or online, you can enjoy over 30 sessions, workshops, tours, and forums coming from 150 speakers. Whether you are looking to understand solar energy industry trends, explore the latest solar energy research results, delve into solar energy policy, or collaborate with solar energy enthusiasts, this conference is packed full for solar geeks of all types.

You can view the whole conference schedule here.

Also, here are some plenary speaker highlights from the organizers:

  • Tuesday, August 8 — Opening Reception featuring Aaron Brockett, Mayor of the City of BoulderHenry Red Cloud, Executive Director of Red Cloud Renewable, Erika Symmonds, VP of Equity and Workforce Development Solar Energy Industries Association, Larry Sherwood, President and CEO of Interstate Renewable Energy Council, Martin Keller, Director, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Dale Miller, ASES Conference Chair and Environmental Studies Department Associate Teaching Professor at the University of Colorado Boulder.
  • Wednesday, August 9 Local, National, International Outlook on Getting to 100% Renewable Energy featuring Congressman Joe Neguse of Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District, Jocelyn Durkay, Associate Director of Regulatory Policy at the Colorado Energy Office, David Renné, Dave Renné Renewables, Aspen Hill Films (Owner), and International Solar Energy Society (Immediate Past President), and Paulette Middleton, President of Panorama Pathways.
  • Thursday, August 10 — Innovation and Inclusion featuring Karen Soares, President & CEO of Go Eagle Energy Solutions, LLC, Sunita Satyapal, Director, Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Technologies Office of U.S. Department of Energy, David Poli, Climate & Energy Program Manager of XPRIZE Foundation, and Dara Bortman, ASES Board of Director.
  • Friday, August 11 — From the Classroom to the Lab to the Boardroom featuring Seth Marder, Director of the Renewable & Sustainable Energy Institute, Huyen Dinh, Director of HydroGEN Consortium at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Evelyn Carpenter, President and CEO of Solas Energy—US.

You can register to attend the conference here.

Last but not least, “On August 10, there will be a Climate Ride fundraiser/bike ride. There are spots available for these activities and more — but space is limited — so be sure to register soon.” Sounds like fun.

 
