Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?


 
CleanTechnica

Clean Power

US Department of Energy Announces Over $450 Million to Increase Access to Rooftop Solar Power for Puerto Rico Residents

Published

Funding is Part of a $1 Billion Effort to Deploy Solar and Battery Storage to Puerto Rico’s Most Vulnerable Residents, Helping Increase Resilience and Lower Energy Bills for up to 40,000 Households

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced up to $453.5 million from the Puerto Rico Energy Resilience Fund (PR-ERF) aimed at increasing residential rooftop solar PV and battery storage installations across the region, with a focus to reach and support Puerto Rico’s most vulnerable residents. This round of funding will provide consumer protection and education initiatives to support residents’ long-term use of solar systems as well as a Solar Ambassador Prize for community groups to help the Department identify and connect with eligible households – helping achieve Puerto Rico and President Biden’s goal of lowering energy costs with a resilient grid powered by 100% renewable energy.

“A future powered by renewables will offer the residents of Puerto Rico more energy security and more reliability—all while leaving households with cheaper bills to pay,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “DOE is using every tool at our disposal to expand access to clean energy, especially for the communities most at risk, giving families the peace of mind knowing that their communities are resilient in the face of the climate crisis.

The Puerto Rico Energy Resilience Fund (PR-ERF)

In December 2023, President Biden signed the Fiscal Year 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act into law, which included $1 billion to establish the PR-ERF to enhance energy resilience for Puerto Rico’s most vulnerable households and communities and help the Commonwealth meet its goal of 100% renewable energy by 2050. The development of the PR-ERF has relied heavily on local collaboration and feedback, including a formal Request for Information (RFI) released in February 2023, as well as Secretary Granholm consistent engagement with residents and stakeholders in the region consisting of strategic meetings, townhalls, and community listening sessions.

Today’s funding opportunity announcement, which is the first available through PR-ERF and totals $450 million is designed to incentivize the installation of up to 30,000–40,000 solar PV and battery storage systems for very low-income single-family households that are either:

  • Located in areas that have a high percentage of very low-income households and experience frequent and prolonged power outages; or
  • With a family member with an energy-dependent disability, such as electric wheelchair users or individuals who use at-home dialysis machines.

Potential applicants may include private industry, non-profit organizations, energy cooperatives, educational institutions, and State and local governmental entities. Funding will also support consumer protection efforts to provide residents receiving solar PV and battery storage installations with ongoing system education, training, and consumer protection support.

The second round of funding for the PR-ERF will be announced at a later date.

PR-ERF FOA applications are due on September 18, 2023, at 5:00 pm AT/ET. Visit the Grid Deployment Office website for more information on the contents of this FOA and how to apply.

Solar Ambassador Prize

In addition to the FOA, DOE is announcing the Solar Ambassador Prize, a competitive funding opportunity for local organizations in Puerto Rico to identify qualifying households and help them enroll in DOE’s residential solar PV and battery storage installation program by spring 2024. DOE will award a total of $3.5 million to up to 20 community organizations in the region to perform outreach and engagement to vulnerable households across the region who qualify for residential solar PV and battery storage installations. Selected Solar Ambassador organizations will receive $15,000 in seed funding and additional compensation based on the number of beneficiaries enrolled in the program and verified by DOE.

Applications to become a Solar Ambassador Organization are due on September 25, 2023, at 5:00 pm AT/ET. DOE and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory will host a public bilingual informational webinar about the Solar Ambassador Prize on August 17, 2023, at 11:00 am AT/ET. Registration is required.

Courtesy of Energy.Gov

 
I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ...
If you like what we do and want to support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team do what we do! Thank you!
Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Former Tesla Battery Expert Leading Lyten Into New Lithium-Sulfur Battery Era:

Advertisement
 
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.
In this article:
Written By

The mission of the U.S. Energy Department is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions. Learn more.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Batteries

The Importance of Virtual Power Plants to Support America’s Energy Resilience

Extreme weather events, cybersecurity threats and volatility in energy markets at all levels puts intense strain on America’s power grid. Virtual power plants (VPP)...

March 24, 2023
Community solar Puerto Rico Community solar Puerto Rico

Clean Power

First Community Solar Installation Goes Live In Puerto Rico

The first cooperatively managed community solar installation in Puerto Rico is set to go live this weekend.

March 20, 2023

Clean Power

NREL Study Shows Wind Energy Can Help Puerto Rico Achieve Its Clean Energy & Grid Reliability Goals

Five Key Findings on Wind Energy Costs in Puerto Rico Through 2035

February 25, 2023

Buildings

DOE & FEMA Release One-Year Progress Report on Joint Effort to Modernize Puerto Rico’s Grid With 100% Clean Energy

PR100 Update Provides Early Scenarios to Help Increase Renewable Energy Capabilities That Meet Electricity Demand, Improve Grid Reliability and Resilience, and Lower Energy Costs

January 24, 2023

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.