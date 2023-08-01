Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?


 
CleanTechnica

Cars

Now Might Be The Best Time To Go Electric

Published

Tesla’s electric vehicles have had a record-breaking sales year in 2023, and even other automakers are starting to see buyer enthusiasm grow for their early electric releases. Last year, increasing EV sales were fueled in part by average gas prices topping $5 a gallon. Though, some auto experts are saying that now may be an even better time to go electric.

CBS News pointed to four different reasons that auto experts say now is a good time to purchase an EV, including the sheer number of cars finally making their way to dealership lots. In the past, those buying a coveted Tesla would be subject to lengthy waitlists, and the market didn’t have as many options as there are today.

Kelley Blue Book Executive Editor Brian Moody recently noted that Tesla and traditional automakers have excess inventory on EVs right now, driving wait times down. KBB data shows that auto dealerships currently have a cumulative total of 92,000 EVs on their lots, over four times as many as there were a year ago.

“We are running into the end of all the gotta-have-EV car buyers,” Moody said in a statement. “Now you’re going to have to convince the average person that, ‘Hey, this vehicle is a great deal for you no matter how it’s powered.’

“For those people, it’s starting to look like the prices are headed in their direction,” Moody added.

Last month, the average EV price in the U.S. was $53,438 according to KBB, which is down from $66,390 this time last year. Tesla began the year with sweeping price drops across its entire lineup, and other automakers such as Ford and Rivian have followed suit in the months since. Ford recently cut the price of its F-150 Lightning by around $6,000, following a wave of price hikes over the last couple of years.

Executive Director of Insights at Edmunds Jessica Caldwell says automakers are shifting away from marketing EVs mainly to luxury buyers, and increased inventories may in turn boost company buying incentives.

“Prices should be better than they have been over the past year, particularly for EVs,” Caldwell said. “The only thing that could upset that is more issues with production — for instance, the [United Auto Workers] talks coming in the fall. If that goes left, that could affect GM or Ford.”

Caldwell also says buyers remain concerned about charging station availability and charging times, adding that companies need to focus on deploying chargers just as much as they should focus on dropping prices. The Biden administration has set a goal of reaching 500,000 EV charging stations by 2030, even offering federal funding for automakers to build their own charging networks.

Additionally, recent deals including Ford, GM, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Rivian, and others will oversee future EVs being built with Tesla’s charging standard, giving them access to the company’s vast Supercharger network. Current Tesla buyers gain access to more than 17,000 U.S. Supercharger stalls, charging the EV with as many as 200 miles in 15 minutes, according to the company.

Federal tax incentives have brought the price of many EVs down even further, offering up to $7,500 in tax incentives for select vehicles. Some states and counties even offer increased rebates and incentives, and stacking multiple discounts and rebates together has been found to be helpful buy some EV buyers.

Here are the EVs that are eligible for the full $7,500 federal tax credit, as sorted by brand:

Cadillac

  • Cadillac Lyriq

Chevrolet

  • Chevy Blazer EV
  • Chevy Bolt and Chevy Bolt EUV
  • Chevy Silverado

Ford

  • Ford F-150 Lightning

Tesla

  • Tesla Model 3
  • Tesla Model Y

Source: CBS News

Article originally published on EVANNEX.

 
I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ...
If you like what we do and want to support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team do what we do! Thank you!
Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Former Tesla Battery Expert Leading Lyten Into New Lithium-Sulfur Battery Era:

Advertisement
 
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.
In this article:, ,
Written By

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Tesla Offering Auto Loans With 7-Year Financing In USA — And Why

Tesla has announced a new 84-month auto loan option for its customers in the U.S., giving buyers up to seven years of financing for new...

16 mins ago
Tesla showroom. Image courtesy of Tesla. Tesla showroom. Image courtesy of Tesla.

Cars

Tesla’s Workaround To Unfriendly States? Build Showrooms On Tribal Lands

Over Tesla’s 20 years in business, the company has ruffled a few feathers from those who want to maintain the status quo. Of course,...

26 mins ago
Senator Chuck Schumer celebrates Revel's one millionth all electric rideshare ride. Senator Chuck Schumer celebrates Revel's one millionth all electric rideshare ride.

Cleantech News

Revel All-Electric Tesla Rideshare Service Passes One Million Rides, 300 EVs, 1000 Drivers

Revel, the all-electric rideshare service based in New York, just celebrated its one millionth ride since the service rolled out in New York City...

11 hours ago

Cars

Sweden’s EVs take 59.9% – BYD Atto 3 Bestseller

Sweden’s July auto market saw plugin EVs take 59.9% share, up from 50.1% year on year. Full electrics grew share YoY, and plugin hybrids...

12 hours ago

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.