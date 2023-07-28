Solar & Storage Industry Respond To White House Release Of Bipartisan Permitting Reform Implementation Rule

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) released a proposed rule that includes streamlining of permitting and environmental reviews for solar and transmission projects on federal lands under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

Following is a statement by Sean Gallagher, senior vice president of policy for the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA):

“Today’s Bipartisan Permitting Reform Implementation proposed rule will help speed permitting timelines for solar and transmission projects on federal lands that are critical for strengthening American energy security and tackling climate change. We are glad to see the White House prioritize environmental justice and community engagement in NEPA reviews, as well as setting clear review deadlines that will keep projects moving forward in a timely manner.

“This is an important step in our national effort to decarbonize the economy while ensuring reliable, low-cost power, and we look forward to further collaboration with the administration to achieve our shared clean energy vision.”

