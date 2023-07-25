Tesla Offering $500 Powerwall Rebates

Tesla has announced plans on its website to give a $500 rebate to Powerwall customers who install the device before October 31, 2023 (via CNET). Powerwall buyers can purchase the home battery system with or without Tesla’s solar panels or a solar roof, or with additional Powerwall units for extra rebates.

“Customers who install and register their Powerwall(s) between June 15, 2023, and October 31, 2023, will receive a $500 rebate for each Powerwall,” Tesla writes on its website. “You can install a single Powerwall or multiple Powerwalls. You can also bundle your Powerwalls with solar panels or Solar Roof.

“After your Powerwalls have been installed, connected to the internet and registered, you will be notified from the Tesla app to submit your rebate request. Once confirmed, Tesla will send you a check of $500 for each Powerwall.”

To be eligible for the rebate, Tesla only requires a few specific conditions, as detailed on the company’s website:

Install Powerwall(s) between June 15, 2023, and October 31, 2023 Have ordered Powerwall(s) from Tesla or Tesla Certified Installers Connect your Powerwall to the Internet and register your Powerwall Submit your rebate request in the Tesla app

Tesla Powerwalls feature lithium-ion batteries with up to 13.5 kWh of energy storage for storing power from solar panels or the electrical grid. Owners of a Tesla Powerwall can use the battery for backup power to power their homes, not unlike a generator. Powerwalls have notoriously been used during recent weather and energy crises, keeping homes powered for multiple days in some cases.

Over the past few years, Tesla has also been using Powerwall customer homes as part of its Virtual Power Plant (VPP) programs, in which owners send electricity back to the grid during peak-use hours. The program is currently being piloted in California and Texas, the latter through the company’s own utility pilot called Tesla Electric.

The cost of a Powerwall depends on whether you have it installed or you install it yourself, as well as where you live. This month, according to CNET, the approximate price for a Powerwall is about $11,500 with installation from a Tesla Certified installer or the company itself, or just $9,200 without installation included.

In March 2021, Tesla removed the ability to purchase a Powerwall without also buying a solar panel or solar roof system. In March of this year, however, Tesla once again started taking orders for standalone Powerwall systems.

