In 1st Quarter, 21.5% of US Public Electric Vehicle Charge Ports Were for DC Fast Charging

DC fast charging accounted for 21.5% of all electric vehicle (EV) public charging ports in the first quarter of 2023 (Q1). DC fast charging allows for the rapid charging of EVs and refers to chargers that deliver direct current (DC) at power levels of 50 kilowatts or more.

The availability of DC fast charging is critical to making long-distance EV travel practical and helps alleviate consumer concern over range and time spent charging when not at home.

Level 2 (L2) charging, the most common type of public charging available, refers to charging using a 240-volt circuit like those found in homes for clothes dryers. Although much slower than DC fast charging, L2 chargers are becoming increasingly common at destinations like shopping centers, restaurants, and hotels, where vehicles are parked for extended periods of time.

Level 1 (L1) charging is the slowest of all and uses a 120-volt circuit like those for standard household outlets. L1 chargers can be useful for long-term charging scenarios — such as at airports — but they represent less than 1% of all public chargers.

Notes:

Percentages in figure represent the percent growth between each quarter.

Includes public charging ports that could be identified by level. Charging ports are the number of outlets available to charge a vehicle (i.e., the number of vehicles that can simultaneously charge at a charging station).

Source: National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Trends from the Alternative Fueling Station Locator: Fourth Quarter 2022, NREL/TP-5400-85801, May 2023 and preliminary quarter 1 data from NREL, 2023.

Article from U.S. DOE.

