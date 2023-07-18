Number of EV Charging Points in USA Nearly Doubled in 3 Years

Whether it was 10 years ago or yesterday, the discussion of electric vehicle adoption always quickly turns to “But what about the charging stations?” Of course, EV owners know that most charging is done at home, and if you have workplace charging, that can also cover nearly all of a person’s charging needs. What people are often thinking about are public charging stations to help you along on a road trip or public charging stations for people who don’t have home or workplace charging.

The good news is that charging stations continue to get installed every day and there’s really not much to worry about — the market is responding and will continue to respond. A new chart from the US Department of Energy (DOE) and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) shows that well. It shows that the number of EV charging ports in the US has nearly doubled in the past three years.

So, fret not. Yes, look on PlugShare or wherever you prefer to browse charging stations in your area or wherever you’re going, and always be sure to plan ahead. But if your concern is that there won’t be enough charging stations to support the electric vehicle revolution, don’t be too concerned, or go ahead and join an EV charging company or political effort to get more chargers installed! Someone has to make the magic happen.

I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ...