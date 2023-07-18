Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?


 
Number of EV Charging Points in USA Nearly Doubled in 3 Years

Whether it was 10 years ago or yesterday, the discussion of electric vehicle adoption always quickly turns to “But what about the charging stations?” Of course, EV owners know that most charging is done at home, and if you have workplace charging, that can also cover nearly all of a person’s charging needs. What people are often thinking about are public charging stations to help you along on a road trip or public charging stations for people who don’t have home or workplace charging.

The good news is that charging stations continue to get installed every day and there’s really not much to worry about — the market is responding and will continue to respond. A new chart from the US Department of Energy (DOE) and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) shows that well. It shows that the number of EV charging ports in the US has nearly doubled in the past three years.

Percentages in figure represent the percent growth between each quarter. Charging ports are the number of individual outlets available to charge a vehicle (i.e., the number of vehicles that can simultaneously charge at a charging station). Includes public and private level 1, level 2, and DC fast chargers. Private includes workplace, commercial, and fleet charging that is not open to the public. It does not include residential charging. Source: National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Trends from the Alternative Fueling Station Locator: Fourth Quarter 2022, NREL/TP-5400-85801, May 2023 and preliminary quarter 1 data from NREL, 2023.

So, fret not. Yes, look on PlugShare or wherever you prefer to browse charging stations in your area or wherever you’re going, and always be sure to plan ahead. But if your concern is that there won’t be enough charging stations to support the electric vehicle revolution, don’t be too concerned, or go ahead and join an EV charging company or political effort to get more chargers installed! Someone has to make the magic happen.

 
