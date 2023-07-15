Fastned Goes To Denmark

Fastned, one of the premier EV fast charging networks in the world (but just operating in Europe), is expanding its network into Denmark.

The Dutch company has won a tender to build three superfast charging stations — power output of 400 kW per charger. That’s also the number of EV charging stations Fastned applied to Vejdirektoratet to provide.

“The new fast charging stations will be located in strategic areas along high-traffic national road network and on touristic routes, with a total of 24 chargers of 400 kW,” Fastned writes. Naturally. The municipalities are Helsingør, Grevinge, and Langeskov Syd. Two of them will open by the end of 2023 and one will open in 2024.

It surprised me, but this entrance into Denmark marks Fastned’s foray into Scandinavia. The company already has EV charging stations in six other countries: its home base of the Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, and Switzerland. Denmark will be the seventh.

“Entering the Danish market is a big achievement for Fastned, and will help us with our goal to build 1,000 fast charging stations across Europe by 2030. We build stations where drivers can count on reliable charging and have the best charging experience. We are bringing this approach to Denmark, the seventh country in our network. Our team is working hard to expand our network to more European countries, to help more and more people make the switch to electric driving and hence accelerate the transition to fossil fuel-free mobility,” Michiel Langezaal, CEO of Fastned, said.

In total, Denmark had put out a tender for nine locations. Fastned picked the three that fit its target parameters (basically, a lot of traffic/utilization).

Fastned also provided some more info on the three stations themselves:

“With 4 chargers, Helsingør will allow drivers to charge before they head to Sweden, on the Helsingør-Helsingborg ferry, an important European travel route in the Nordics.”

“Grevinge station will also have 4 chargers, catering for drivers between Copenhagen and Aarhus.” (Interestingly, I also just wrote a story yesterday about Aarhus ordering 56 electric buses from Solaris.)

“The third and biggest location, Langeskov Syd, will have a total of 16 chargers, and will be part of a major charging hub along the E20, where the famous and long Great Belt and the New Little Belt bridges connect continental Europe to Sjælland island, where Copenhagen is located. Grevinge and Helsingør will be built by the end of 2023, while Langeskov Syd will be in operation by the end of August 2024.”

Featured image by Chanan Bos

