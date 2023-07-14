Volkswagen EV Sales Growing 50% In 2023

Volkswagen Group’s electric transition is continuing at a good pace. Its pure electric (BEV) sales were up nearly 50% in the first six months of 2023 compared to the first six months of 2022. They grew from 217,200 to 321,600. Furthermore, there are another 200,000 or so BEV orders on the books just in Western Europe.

Reaching 321,600 deliveries in the first half of the year, that was 7.4% of Volkswagen Group’s overall vehicle deliveries. That’s an increase from the company’s 5.6% figure for the first half of 2022.

While Tesla is known to be the world leader in BEV sales (and #2 behind BYD in plugin vehicle sales), Volkswagen Group is actually #1 in BEV sales in Europe. Furthermore, the company’s sales growth in Europe even surpassed its sales growth worldwide. Sales grew from 128,900 in the first half of 2022 to 217,100 in the first half of 2023, which is 68% growth (compared to 50% growth worldwide).

Additionally, the recent trend and expected trend going forward is even stronger than at the beginning of the year. “With an increase in all-electric deliveries of around 50 percent in the first half of the year, the Volkswagen Group is systematically continuing its transformation,” Hildegard Wortmann, member of Volkswagen Group’s Extended Executive Committee for Sales, says. “Since May, we have again seen an improved trend in incoming orders here, after a certain reluctance on the part of our customers at the start of the year due to reduced subsidy programs, partly long waiting times and high inflation. In view of the recent significant reduction in delivery times, we expect this positive trend to continue in the coming months.”

The USA is coming through with big growth as well. Volkswagen Group reached 29,800 sales there, a 79% increase over the previous year.

However, there’s one stain on the company’s jacket. Deliveries were 2% lower in China, totaling 62,400. But Volkswagen Group brought out some positive news from there nonetheless — it did see 18% growth in BEV sales in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022. So, we can say that the numbers are still rising fast there.

Looking at the second quarter more broadly — worldwide — deliveries were up 53%, from 118,000 in the second quarter of 2022 to 180,600 in the second quarter of 2023.

Volkswagen Group’s BEV sales are dominated by sales in Europe, and then almost all of the rest of sales are in China and the USA. Europe accounts for 68% of sales, China 19%, and the USA 9%. That leaves 4% for the result of the world.

What about the brand split? There are approximately 100 auto brands under the Volkswagen Group umbrella, right? (Maybe not 100.) Volkswagen accounted for a little more than half of the auto group’s BEV sales (164,800 vehicles), Audi accounted for 24% (75,600 vehicles), ŠKODA accounted for 10% (31,300 vehicles), SEAT/CUPRA accounted for 6% (18,900 vehicles), Porsche accounted for 6% (18,900 vehicles), and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles accounted for 4% (12,300 vehicles).

Lastly, these were the company’s top five BEV models:

Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 101,200 Volkswagen ID.3 49,800 Audi Q4 e-tron (incl. Sportback) 48,000 ŠKODA Enyaq iV (incl. Coupé) 31,300 Audi Q8 e-tron (incl. Sportback) 19,500



You can find more Volkswagen Group sales numbers or corporate commentary here.

I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ...