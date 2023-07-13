Connect with us

A Turning Point: The Critical Raw Material Act’s Needs For A Social & Just Green Transition

The 21st century demands global efforts that provide solutions to multiple social and environmental crises that negatively impact economies. Many solutions are available to us, and demand a political will to advance on some existing tools (such as product ecodesign legislation or product bans), and a political discourse to develop new tools (such as energy production limits) that will all potentially result in societal transformation that brings humanity comfortably back within planetary boundaries in an equitable way.

Most of the converging social and environmental crises we are facing are a result of the over-consumption of resources due to unsustainable production and consumption patterns in increasingly unequal societies regardless of the level of development of any given country.

This Position Paper (download file here) delves into the main issues that arise within this context in regard to the Critical Raw Materials Act, and has been written by a multitude of civil society organisations.

The version in other languages:

Courtesy of the European Environmental Bureau.

Featured image created by CleanTechnica using DALL·E.

 
Former Tesla Battery Expert Leading Lyten Into New Lithium-Sulfur Battery Era:

