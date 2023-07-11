Connect with us

What Are The Potential Impacts Of E-Bikes In Parks Across The National Park System?

NPS seeks public input on the potential impacts of e-bikes in parks across the National Park System

WASHINGTON — The National Park Service (NPS) announced an open comment period for members of the public and local, State, Tribal, and Federal agencies to provide feedback on a programmatic environmental assessment (PEA) that evaluates the potential national-level impacts of electric bicycle (e-bike) use in national parks. The comment period is open from June 21 to July 21, 2023.

E-bikes can have many benefits for parks and visitors including making travel easier, expanding access for those with physical limitations, and providing healthy recreation opportunities. At the same time, the NPS must manage this emerging form of access and recreation, like others that occur in park areas, in a manner that protects park resources, values, and visitors. The PEA evaluates potential impacts to natural and cultural resources, and visitor use and experience, and wildlife on a national scale.

“Currently, NPS regulations authorize park superintendents to allow e-bikes, where appropriate, on roads and trails where traditional bicycles are allowed. Public lands designated by Congress as ‘wilderness areas‘ remain off-limits to both traditional bicycles and e-bikes. The NPS is conducting the PEA consistent with court direction to complete an analysis consistent with the National Environmental Policy Act.”

How to provide feedback:

Online: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/e-bikes

Mail or hand deliver to: Electric Bicycle Programmatic EA, National Park Service, 1849 C Street NW, MS-2472 Washington, DC 20240.

Note that comments will not be accepted by fax, email, or in any way other than those specified above. Comments delivered on external electronic storage devices (flash drives, compact discs, etc.) will not be accepted. Bulk comments in any format (hard copy or electronic) submitted on behalf of others will not be accepted.

Republished from National Park System.

 
