The 2 Most Fuel Efficient Cars In The USA (2023 Edition)

The Highest EPA-Rated Fuel Economy for Model Year 2023 Was 140 Miles per Gallon Equivalent Achieved by Two Electric Vehicle Models

In model year 2023, the highest-rated EPA combined fuel economy for gasoline vehicles was about 60 miles per gallon (MPG), while two electric vehicle (EV) models — the Hyundai Ioniq 6 and the Lucid Air — achieved 140 mpg-equivalent (MPGe).

MPGe is a unit of measure used by the EPA to represent EV fuel economy in a common unit with gas-powered vehicles, where 33.7 kilowatt-hours of electricity are equal to the energy contained in one gallon of gasoline.

From MY 2011 (the year modern mass marketed EVs were introduced) to MY 2023, maximum EV fuel economy has grown 37% while gasoline vehicle fuel economy has increased just 19%.

Note: Combined fuel economy refers to EPA’s combined city/highway fuel economy rating. Read more about that rating here.

Source: U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Fuel Economy Information, All Model Years File as of 5/26/2023.

View the supporting data for this Fact of the Week

View all Transportation Facts of the Week.

I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ...