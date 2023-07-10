Connect with us

Image courtesy of Hyundai.

Cars

The 2 Most Fuel Efficient Cars In The USA (2023 Edition)

Published

The Highest EPA-Rated Fuel Economy for Model Year 2023 Was 140 Miles per Gallon Equivalent Achieved by Two Electric Vehicle Models

In model year 2023, the highest-rated EPA combined fuel economy for gasoline vehicles was about 60 miles per gallon (MPG), while two electric vehicle (EV) models — the Hyundai Ioniq 6 and the Lucid Air — achieved 140 mpg-equivalent (MPGe).

MPGe is a unit of measure used by the EPA to represent EV fuel economy in a common unit with gas-powered vehicles, where 33.7 kilowatt-hours of electricity are equal to the energy contained in one gallon of gasoline.

From MY 2011 (the year modern mass marketed EVs were introduced) to MY 2023, maximum EV fuel economy has grown 37% while gasoline vehicle fuel economy has increased just 19%.

Note: Combined fuel economy refers to EPA’s combined city/highway fuel economy rating. Read more about that rating here.

Source: U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Fuel Economy Information, All Model Years File as of 5/26/2023.

View the supporting data for this Fact of the Week

View all Transportation Facts of the Week.

 
Written By

The mission of the U.S. Energy Department is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions. Learn more.

