A CleanTechnica Cleantech Revolution Tour event. I'm in the back there!

What Has CleanTechnica Meant To You?

During some CleanTechnica company discussions around the watermelon-infused water cooler in recent weeks, we decided we wanted to do a better job exploring how CleanTechnica has influenced readers and what our work has meant to you. If you’d like to chime in and briefly tell us what CleanTechnica has meant to you, we’ve created a short form right here for you to add your thoughts.

Please do chime in! It’s a really short form and you can say as much or as little as you like.

Thank you!

 
