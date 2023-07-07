Connect with us

100 BYD Yuan Plus EVs Delivered To Mexico — Get Ready For A Flood!

Mexico is the 12th largest auto market in the world. BYD is #1 in the world for plugin vehicle sales and #2 for pure electric vehicle sales (only trailing Tesla). To keep growing sales and to keep electrifying the auto market globally, BYD has been selling its electric vehicles in more and more countries. Now, it’s selling them in Mexico, and I think we can expect some strong sales there in the coming months as production, deliveries, and word of mouth grow.

The news right now is that BYD has delivered 100 BYD Yuan Plus electric vehicles to Mexico — the first of many. “This significant achievement marks a crucial milestone for BYD, which further reinforces its position in the Mexican electric vehicle market,” BYD writes.

The Yuan Plus is also known as the Atto 3 in many markets. I’m not sure why BYD stuck with the Yuan Plus name in Mexico when it normally uses “Atto 3” abroad — I guess just to confused us. In any case, the Yuan Plus/Atto 3 is 4th best selling plugin vehicle in the world, and BYD’s 2nd best selling vehicle. In market after market, it presents a compelling value-for-money case and becomes a popular EV competitor.

“The YUAN PLUS is the first A-class SUV equipped with BYD’s e-platform 3.0. With its outstanding advantages in terms of aesthetics, intelligence, efficiency, and safety, the YUAN PLUS provides a superior driving experience while contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions and the improvement of air quality in our cities,” BYD states.

As far as this first round of deliveries, they come in collaboration with three distribution partners — Continental, Dalton, and Liverpool. These distributors have stores and Mexico City and Guadalajara. Here are a few pictures of the inaugural deliveries:

“BYD & Dalton Delivered 100 YUAN PLUS in Guadalajara.” Courtesy of BYD.

“BYD & Continental Delivery Ceremony in Mexico City.”

BYD & Liverpool Delivery Ceremony in Mexico City

Who’s next?

 
