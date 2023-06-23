Rivian Joins Tesla Supercharger Party

More and more automakers are joining the switch from CCS Type 1 adapters to the Tesla North American Charging Standard (NACS) plug, most recently including Rivian. According to a recent announcement, Rivian will make its next vehicle generation with the NACS plug, joining Ford and GM and putting even more pressure on other automakers.

A Tesla NACS charging port plugged into a Supercharger stall. Image by Casey Murphy for EVANNEX.

On Tuesday, Rivian announced an agreement with Tesla via Twitter to use the NACS charging plug and the company’s huge Supercharger network in the U.S. and Canada (via Autoblog). The automaker is just the latest to partner with Tesla, after the US-based electric vehicle manufacturer announced plans to open its proprietary hardware to other auto companies last year.

Today we signed an agreement with @Tesla to adopt the North American Charging Standard. This opens charging for Rivian vehicles on Tesla's Supercharger network across the United States and Canada. Access starts as soon as Spring 2024. https://t.co/Z5SBOFytgy pic.twitter.com/fWOMNtpkYs — Rivian (@Rivian) June 20, 2023

The news comes after Ford and GM both announced plans to switch to the NACS connector over the past few weeks, both via a Twitter spaces call. Some have also reported that Hyundai is considering whether to switch from its use of the CCS connector, along with a number of other automakers and charging companies that have announced plans to adopt the NACS.

Rivian makes the R1T electric pickup truck and the R1S electric SUV, and it will begin using the NACS connector instead of the CCS connector in both of its vehicles in 2025. The automaker also said its upcoming R2 models will include the NACS connector, expected to begin production in 2026.

“We’re excited to work with Tesla and to see collaborations like this help advance the world toward carbon neutrality,” Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe said following the announcement.

“The adoption of the North American Charging Standard will enable our existing and future customers to leverage Tesla’s expansive Supercharger network while we continue to build out our Rivian Adventure Network. We look forward to continuing to find new ways to accelerate EV adoption.”

The news has been met with mixed reviews, as some Tesla owners have shared concerns that other EVs will make Superchargers too crowded. Some Tesla shareholders, on the other hand, are celebrating the expectation of increased revenue streams from the partnerships.

In all likelihood, other automakers and charging companies may still announce plans to adopt the NACS hardware. Tesla’s Superchargers are somewhat unanimously considered the most reliable charging options out there, and they’re the largest network of fast-chargers currently available.

Here are the current automakers and charging companies planning to adopt the Tesla NACS plug, in rough order of adoption:

Aptera

Ford

GM

Tritium

ABB E-Mobility

Blink Charging

ChargePoint

EVgo

FLO Charging

Wallbox

Rivian

Sources: Twitter / Autoblog / Yahoo Finance (via YouTube)

Courtesy of EVANNEX. By Peter McGuthrie.

Sign up for Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Former Tesla Battery Expert Leading Lyten Into New Lithium-Sulfur Battery Era — Podcast: I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ... Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps —— grow. So ...