Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Batteries

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Plant To Be Built In Taiwan By RecycLiCo & Zenith

Published

Taiwan is a tech giant, and now it’s going to be home to the newest lithium-ion battery recycling plant. RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. and Zenith Chemical Corporation have created a 50–50 joint venture for the project, which will be able to recycle 2,000 metric tons per year of black mass material. The project will entail $25 million of investment to start.

After recycling and processing lithium-ion battery waste, the factory will produce cathode active material, lithium hydroxide monohydrate, and lithium carbonate.

In building the first commercial battery recycling plant, based on RecycLiCo’s technology, the joint venture combines the extensive expertise, resources, and novel technology of both RecycLiCo and Zenith,” the companies write. “The joint venture facility will leverage RecycLiCo’s lithium-ion battery recycling process and Zenith’s existing land, infrastructure, and labor resources in Taiwan.

They add that they’ve had a third party company in the industry validate their work. “Since signing a Memorandum of Understanding (‘MOU’) in February 2022, RecycLiCo and Zenith have successfully collaborated with a leading battery materials company to validate the RecycLiCo process and to confirm the quality of its high-nickel cathode precursors and lithium chemical products.” The name of that company is not included, but I’m sure any potential buyers of their end product would be able to get more details and be able to check the product quality themselves.

Zenith is already involved in the production of various nickel-based chemicals, including those used in lithium-ion batteries, such as high-purity nickel sulfate. “Zenith also has a shareholding partnership with Hanwa Co., Ltd, a large publicly traded Japanese distribution company known for its expertise in lithium-ion battery-related materials. Additionally, Zenith collaborates, through a joint venture, with Central Glass Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese publicly traded company specializing in fluorine-based chemicals, and cater to the semiconductor and lithium-ion battery markets.” So, in short, Zenith and RecycLiCo should have no shortage of buyers for their recycled lithium-ion battery inputs. Naturally, though, with so much demand for these various materials as the electric vehicle (EV) industry continues to rapidly grow and scale up, I doubt anyone would be concerned about finding buyers.

“Zenith is an ideal partner for our first joint venture on several levels. They have deep technical expertise in chemical processing, and established infrastructure, which will enable us to move swiftly and efficiently toward production,” Paul Hildebrand, Chairman of RecycLiCo, said. “Zenith has extensive contacts in the lithium-ion battery field, and as a private company, they possess a dynamic and flexible management team capable of reacting quickly to emerging opportunities. I extend my gratitude to the management teams from both Zenith and RecycLiCo for their commitment and dedication in bringing this agreement to fruition.”

“I am pleased to announce our joint venture and look forward to working closely with RecycLiCo to establish the first commercial recycling plant in the world, based on RecycLiCo’s proprietary technology,” James Fang, Chairman of Zenith Chemicals, added.

It’s still seen as quite early in the EV battery recycling arena, since 1) electric cars need time to get old and be taken off the road, and 2) EV sales just started getting significant in the past few years. Ten years ago, few electric vehicles had been sold worldwide. Nonetheless, this may be the perfect time to try to make a name for oneself in this emerging industry. In another ten years, the market will be huge and the dominant players in the industry may well be set. Plus, there are plenty of non-EV lithium-ion batteries to recycle today as well — from smartphones, laptops, tablets, etc.

“By leveraging our collective strengths and expertise, we are confident in our ability to make a significant impact in the battery recycling industry, supporting the circular economy, and demonstrating the efficiency of our process on a commercial scale,” stated Zarko Meseldzija, CEO of RecycLiCo. “This partnership signifies a crucial step forward in our business plan and represents an exciting opportunity for the battery recycling landscape.”

More details on the partnership and this initial joint-venture recycling facility can be found here.

 
Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Former Tesla Battery Expert Leading Lyten Into New Lithium-Sulfur Battery Era — Podcast:

I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ...
If you like what we do and want to support us, please chip in a bit monthly via PayPal or Patreon to help our team do what we do! Thank you!
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Batteries

$192 Million to Advance Battery Recycling Technology from Joe Biden Administration

President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda Invests in R&D to Lower Costs of Consumer Battery Recycling That Will Support a Strong Domestic Critical Materials...

June 13, 2023

Clean Power

BlueFloat Energy Propels Offshore Wind Projects Forward In Taiwan

BlueFloat Energy, a prominent player in the field of floating offshore wind, made an exciting announcement in May 2022 about its entry into the...

June 2, 2023

Batteries

Norwegian Researchers Show Us How To Avoid A Battery Crisis

In another recent article, I explored how Ford is taking the Tesla approach to EVs, not only with its recently announced adoption of Tesla’s...

May 30, 2023

Batteries

US Officials Visit Li-Cycle’s Battery Recycling Plant in Arizona

The Importance Of Battery Recycling Lithium battery recycling is an essential process that plays a significant role in conserving resources, protecting the environment, and...

May 26, 2023

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.