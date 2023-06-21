Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Screenshot from @techAU Twitter video.

Cars

You Can Now View All 9 Tesla Camera Feeds In Your Car (Well, Some Of You)

Published

There have been several times, if not many times, that I’ve wanted to see what my Tesla Model 3’s cameras see. The car has 9 cameras — 8 external and one internal. I’ve wanted to view different camera feeds for various purposes, but the reason I’ve probably been most interested in seeing what my car’s cameras see is out of curiosity about what Full Self Driving (FSD) Beta is using as inputs and why it might be doing what it’s doing. At long last, this is possible for some Tesla owners, and will be possible for others in time.

Reportedly, Tesla owners have gotten the ability to view the feeds of all of their cars’ cameras in the version 2023.20.4.1 Tesla software update. Those of us with Tesla Full Self Driving (FSD) Beta don’t get some updates that others get, at least not for a while. I checked whether I had gotten this 9-camera view option the other day, but no luck. I have what we received earlier this year — a view of the internal cabin camera feed.

To get to these camera feeds, you have to go into the Service tab on the left (near the bottom) when you open your cars settings. Then you get a display of rectangular bubbles for various things you can access or change. Most of it is really for Tesla service techs. However, I go here routinely to turn on Car Wash Mode. The simplest way to see how to do this is to just watch the short video created by @techAU:

From not a tesla app, here’s a bullet list of the cameras on a Tesla:

  • Three front-facing cameras (main, telephoto, and wide)
  • Two “repeater” cameras on the fenders
  • Two forward-facing side cameras on the B-pillars
  • One rear-view camera
  • One cabin camera.

Take a look at what your Tesla cameras show you via this new software update and let us know if you discover anything interesting.

 
Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Former Tesla Battery Expert Leading Lyten Into New Lithium-Sulfur Battery Era — Podcast:

I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ...
If you like what we do and want to support us, please chip in a bit monthly via PayPal or Patreon to help our team do what we do! Thank you!
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

heavy duty heavy duty

Clean Transport

Tesla Tells EPA To Tighten Heavy-Duty Truck Emissions Standards: “The Time For Doing So Is Now”

The EPA standard emissions rule needs to be stronger, according to Tesla. To neglect to do so, they say, would fail to put the...

4 hours ago

Clean Transport

ChargePoint Partnerships Growing — Tesla, Arval, ALD Automotive …

ChargePoint is in a new era of partnerships, creating one partnership after another. ChargePoint + Tesla ChargePoint is one of the largest EV charging...

18 hours ago

Clean Transport

Tesla Looking To Build Up Local Suppliers In Mexico As Much As Possible

Earlier this year, Tesla announced plans to open a new Gigafactory in the Mexican state of Nuevo León in the coming years. According to one...

21 hours ago

Autonomous Vehicles

What Is Tesla FSD Beta “Elon Mode” And What Does It Tell Us?

There are a number of things about Tesla Full Self Driving (FSD) Beta that are not exactly natural or enjoyable. That may depend on...

23 hours ago

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.