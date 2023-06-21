You Can Now View All 9 Tesla Camera Feeds In Your Car (Well, Some Of You)

There have been several times, if not many times, that I’ve wanted to see what my Tesla Model 3’s cameras see. The car has 9 cameras — 8 external and one internal. I’ve wanted to view different camera feeds for various purposes, but the reason I’ve probably been most interested in seeing what my car’s cameras see is out of curiosity about what Full Self Driving (FSD) Beta is using as inputs and why it might be doing what it’s doing. At long last, this is possible for some Tesla owners, and will be possible for others in time.

Reportedly, Tesla owners have gotten the ability to view the feeds of all of their cars’ cameras in the version 2023.20.4.1 Tesla software update. Those of us with Tesla Full Self Driving (FSD) Beta don’t get some updates that others get, at least not for a while. I checked whether I had gotten this 9-camera view option the other day, but no luck. I have what we received earlier this year — a view of the internal cabin camera feed.

To get to these camera feeds, you have to go into the Service tab on the left (near the bottom) when you open your cars settings. Then you get a display of rectangular bubbles for various things you can access or change. Most of it is really for Tesla service techs. However, I go here routinely to turn on Car Wash Mode. The simplest way to see how to do this is to just watch the short video created by @techAU:

Here's a video walk through of the new camera previews in 2023.20.4.1 @tesla pic.twitter.com/UKDCJ0eP0Z — techAU (@techAU) June 12, 2023

From not a tesla app, here’s a bullet list of the cameras on a Tesla:

Three front-facing cameras (main, telephoto, and wide)

Two “repeater” cameras on the fenders

Two forward-facing side cameras on the B-pillars

One rear-view camera

One cabin camera.

Take a look at what your Tesla cameras show you via this new software update and let us know if you discover anything interesting.

