NIO ET5 Touring, courtesy of NIO.

Cars

NIO Unleashes Another Wonderful, Beautiful Electric Car

I’m not going to lie — if NIO sold cars in the USA, at least one of its models would be on my shortlist. The latest drool-worthy electric model it’s brought to market (not in the US) is the ET5 Touring. The company claims this is the “first smart electric tourer.”

The ET5 Tourer’s older sibling is the ET5, an electric sedan. The ET5 is my favorite NIO in terms of styling — it’s a beauty. The ET5 Touring doesn’t live up to the ET5 in terms of straight aesthetics. However, “the ET5 Touring adds versatility, space, and practicality to the sporting character of its sedan variant, offering users a dynamic style as the world’s first premium smart electric tourer,” the company writes. So, if you want all that more than you want a stunning sedan, the ET5 Tourer is the option for you.

Now, as far as tourers go, the NIO ET5 Tourer is about as sleek and attractive as it gets. It looks like a top-tier luxury tourer. NIO is certainly proud of its design work. “The hatchback design highlights its sensual and smooth profile, and sets off the dynamic and elegant body contour,” they write.

But, hey, this is about practicality, so let’s look at some specs:

  • length = 4,790 mm
  • width = 1,960 mm
  • height = 1,499 mm
  • wheelbase = 2,888 mm
  • load area = 1,300 liters
  • max load = 75 kg
  • 0–100 km/h = 4.0 seconds
  • braking distance = 33.9 meters from 100 km/h

The car also has some wicked smart tech in it, including “a one-piece panoramic glass sunroof of 1.35m² with features of intelligent dimming, as well as protection from up to 99.99 percent of harmful UV rays and 80 percent isolation from heat.” Furthermore, the “N-Box Enhanced Infotainment Console is offered, along with the optional NIO Air AR Glasses, bringing a private-cinema experience equivalent to watching a 201-inch screen positioned six meters away.”

NIO also offers a quieter ride than a Tesla, if the marketing materials are doing their job well. Furthermore, NIO makes some unbeatable claims, with the ET5 Touring “easy and fun to drive with its nine driving modes. In addition to the five basic modes of Eco, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, and Custom, the ET5 Touring also offers four scenario modes, including Snow, Sand, Wet, and Trailer. These modes address all driving scenarios for users.

“The ET5 Touring features assisted and intelligent driving with NIO AQUILA Super Sensing, which contains 33 high-performance sensors. When combined with the ultralong range, high resolution LiDAR camera, it gives a supreme sense of the road and its surroundings. All ET5 Touring models are powered by the NIO ADAM Super Computing, which features four NVIDIA DRIVE Orin X chips and 1,016 TOPS of computing power. For users, this translates into 23 safety and driver assistance features offered as standard, with more added regularly via over-the-air (OTA) software (SOTA) and firmware (FOTA) updates. With the Banyan 2.0 system, NIO products, services, and communities are all connected to bring a unique intelligent driving experience not found elsewhere.”

You can get the new NIO ET5 Touring in your choice of 10 different colors and choosing from 6 interior trims or themes.

And how about pricing? The starting price for the ET5 Tourer is RMB 298,000 ($41,507) for the version with the 75 kWh battery, and RMB 356,000 ($49,586) for the 100 kWh version.

You can now order an ET5 Tourer in China (the largest EV market in the world) and receive the car shortly, and if you order in Europe, you can receive the EV model beginning in Q4 2023.

 
