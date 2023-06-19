All-Electric Cars Offer A Wide Selection Of Ranges

For the 2022 model year, all-electric vehicles (EVs) classified as cars had EPA-estimated ranges from 100 to 520 miles. EVs that are categorized as sport utility vehicles (SUVs) fell into a narrower band of available ranges, from 180 to 350 miles. The span of electric pickup truck ranges is even narrower. There were so few electric pickup truck models available in 2022, however, that the small band of ranges is largely attributable to limited model availability. As additional electric pickup models enter the market, the available ranges will likely expand.

Note: Range is based on Environmental Protection Agency estimates. Does not include plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Source: U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Fueleconomy.gov website, accessed April 10, 2023.

Originally published on Energy.gov

