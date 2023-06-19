Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

All-Electric Cars Offer A Wide Selection Of Ranges

Published

For the 2022 model year, all-electric vehicles (EVs) classified as cars had EPA-estimated ranges from 100 to 520 miles. EVs that are categorized as sport utility vehicles (SUVs) fell into a narrower band of available ranges, from 180 to 350 miles. The span of electric pickup truck ranges is even narrower. There were so few electric pickup truck models available in 2022, however, that the small band of ranges is largely attributable to limited model availability. As additional electric pickup models enter the market, the available ranges will likely expand.

Note: Range is based on Environmental Protection Agency estimates. Does not include plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Source: U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Fueleconomy.gov website, accessed April 10, 2023.

Originally published on Energy.gov

 
Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Former Tesla Battery Expert Leading Lyten Into New Lithium-Sulfur Battery Era — Podcast:

I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ...
If you like what we do and want to support us, please chip in a bit monthly via PayPal or Patreon to help our team do what we do! Thank you!
Advertisement
 
In this article:,
Written By

The mission of the U.S. Energy Department is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions. Learn more.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

To Apply, Or Not? EPA’s New Clean School Bus Grant Program, Deciphered

In general, I love the arms-wide-open, let’s-include-everyone approach to things, whether it’s a social gathering at my house, or a funding program for electric...

May 30, 2023

Policy & Politics

Supreme Court To America — No Clean Water For You!

The US Supreme Court has struck down the prevailing interpretation of the Clean Water Act in a win for polluters and developers.

May 26, 2023

Air Quality

Proposed Rule Cuts Carbon Pollution From Power Plants That Burn Coal & Gas

The time is now for the EPA to move forward -- without delay -- to finalize robust and durable standards to confront the rising...

May 12, 2023
power plant power plant

Air Quality

Power Plants May Soon Have To Limit Their GHG Emissions

The Inflation Reduction Act includes language that classifies greenhouse gases as pollutants to be regulated by the EPA.

April 26, 2023

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.