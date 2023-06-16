Vestas Buys 100+ Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo Vans!

Connect with us

Wind energy giant Vestas is putting its green money where its green mouth is yet again. It has ordered more than 100 fully electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo vans for delivery in 2023, one of the first big orders of the new 100% electric van.

The first of these ID. Buzz Cargo vans are already in the field, working to help in the service and maintenance of Vestas wind turbines in Denmark (where Vestas is from) and Northern Germany since February. More Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo vans will soon be arriving in Spain and France for the same purposes.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) CEO Carsten Intra and Vestas Wind Systems CEO Henrik Andersen met to discuss the order and further partnership. They’ve agreed to collaborate beyond this order on more electric transport solutions.

Notably, Vestas aims to become a 100% carbon-neutral company by 2030. One would expect a clean energy company to be a leader in the use of … clean energy, but it’s not necessarily easy to completely cut emissions or become carbon neutral when you manufacture, install, and maintain gigantic power production systems. Though, electrifying transport needs in this way has to be one of the easier steps along the way.

Furthermore, because of Volkswagen’s own leadership on becoming carbon neutral, these 100+ ID. Buzz Cargo vehicles are being delivered “net carbon neutral.”

“At Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, it is our aim to actively shape the path to sustainable mobility. This includes our own production and its supply chains, but also our partnership with leading providers of sustainable solutions from other sectors of the economy,” said Carsten Intra, VWCV CEO, in a press statement. “With our vehicles and services for sustainable, climate-friendly mobility, we offer an important cornerstone for Vestas’ work. At the same time, we learn a lot about the requirements for our vehicles from the cooperation. Vestas, named the most sustainable company in the world in 2022 by Corporate Knights, is therefore an ideal partner for us.”

Volkswagen and Vestas collaborating on electrification of transport to support clean wind energy power production systems is something anyone can get behind. Congratulations — and thanks — to these European giants for their continued cleantech leadership.

 
