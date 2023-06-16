WASHINGTON, DC — This week, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) formally published new proposed rules governing leasing and rental rates for renewable energy projects on public lands. The new leasing rules adopt many of the Solar Energy Industries Association’s (SEIA’s) suggestions and will help to speed renewable energy deployment on public lands and put BLM’s renewable energy goals in reach.

Following is a statement from Ben Norris, senior director of regulatory affairs at SEIA on the proposed rules:

“We’re pleased to see the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM’s) long-awaited new renewable energy rules, which include many of SEIA’s recommendations for streamlining the process to build renewable energy projects on public lands.

“The new rules will reduce rents and fees for renewable energy projects through 2035 and eliminate duplicative payments for renewable energy developers, helping to lower overall project costs. The rules also extend lease terms for renewable projects to 50 years, include a new category for standalone storage, and remove competitive leasing requirements in priority areas — all positive developments for the solar and storage industry.

“Taken together, these new rules will create much needed business certainty and help to deliver more reliable and affordable clean energy to consumers. We commend BLM for working with the solar and storage industry and issuing thoughtful rules that will help us fight the climate crisis.”

About SEIA®: The Solar Energy Industries Association® (SEIA) is leading the transformation to a clean energy economy, creating the framework for solar to achieve 30% of U.S. electricity generation by 2030. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies and other strategic partners to fight for policies that create jobs in every community and shape fair market rules that promote competition and the growth of reliable, low-cost solar power. Founded in 1974, SEIA is the national trade association for the solar and solar + storage industries, building a comprehensive vision for the Solar+ Decade through research, education and advocacy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org and follow @SEIA on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

‌

Sign up for ‌ Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Former Tesla Battery Expert Leading Lyten Into New Lithium-Sulfur Battery Era — Podcast: I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours.Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ... Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours.Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps —— grow. So ...