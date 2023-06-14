Volvo EX30 Introduction — By The Numbers

This introduction of the Volvo EX30, by the numbers, tries to add some perspective to this new model — showing what this new model is and what it is not. When presented to the world, it was described in superlatives and adjectives. In the presentation, there were few concrete facts. To get a clearer idea about what this car is, we have to look at the numbers.

To start, what is it? It is a B-segment (subcompact) car with an SUV body style, often called a crossover. It is about 7 cm/3 inches longer than the Chevrolet Bolt. Its European competitors are in the list below. The B-segment is often the largest segment of car sales in Europe. In the USA, it is not considered a real mass volume car, but more of a toy. The C-segment VW ID.3 is not even offered in the USA because its market segment is too small.

Volvo EX30 Specs

In Europe, the Volvo EX30 is now offered in three versions: a standard range 49-kWh RWD, an extended range 64-kWh RWD, and a performance 64-kWh AWD are here to choose from.

Useful data from ev-dsatabase.org are as follows:

Specs for the Volvo EX30 Single Motor, price starting at €36,795:

Battery: 49 kWh LFP with about 280 km (174 miles) of range.

Motor: 200 kW and 343 Nm of torque, rear-wheel drive.

Charging: 134 kW DC and 11 kW AC.

Curb weight: 1,833 kg (4,041 lb)

Towing braked: 1,000 kg (2,204 lb)

Charging speed: 430 km/h (267 mph)

Acceleration: 0–100 km/h in 5.7 seconds, top speed of 180 km/h

Specs for the Volvo EX30 Single Motor ER, price starting at €41,495:

Battery: 64 kWh NMC with about 370 km (230 miles) of range.

Motor: 200 kW and 343 Nm of torque, rear-wheel drive.

Charging: 153 kW DC and 11 kW AC.

Curb weight: 1,830 kg (4,034 lb)

Towing braked: 1,400 kg (3,086 lb)

Charging speed: 550 km/h (342 mph)

Acceleration: 0–100 km/h in 5.3 seconds, top speed of 180 km/h

Specs for the Volvo EX30 Twin Motor Performance, price starting at €49,995

Battery: 64 kWh NMC with about 360 km (224 miles) of range.

Motor: 315 kW and 543 Nm of torque, all-wheel drive.

Charging: 153 kW DC and 11 kW AC.

Curb weight: 1,943 kg (4,283 lb)

Towing braked: 1,600 kg (3,527 lb)

Charging speed: 540 km/h (335 mph)

Acceleration: 0–100 km/h in 3.6 seconds, top speed of 180 km/h

For all versions:

Euro NCAP not yet tested

Wheelbase: 2,650 mm (104.3”)

Length * Width * Height: 4,233mm (166.7”) * 1,837 mm (72.3”) * 1,549 mm (61”)

A warning before you start converting these prices to US dollars. These prices are with sales tax, registration/license plate, and delivery costs included. Financing and insurance are not included. The VAT (sales tax) varies between 19% and 25% in different countries. In some countries, there is an extra luxury tax on top of that. The Dutch prices are used here — in other European countries, they will vary slightly.

The Volvo EX30’s competition

The competition in Europe is these 12 models in the B-segment, with a total of 26 versions among them. The BEVs with a range of fewer than 200 km are omitted. They are no competition for the Volvo. The Fiat 500e can’t be omitted, as it is a top 10 model and it has 5 versions with just over 200 km of range. (If you are on a mobile device, click here to see the table of Volvo EX30 competitors.)

Looking at the competition in the B-segment, these Volvos are about the most attractive BEV SUVs on sale. The Smart and the better Hyundai Kona versions come to market later this year. In Europe, these cars are not considered second cars in a household. When bought new, they will likely be the main cars in the household. And even when there is another car, if that other car is a dino-juice burner, it is relegated to second place.

One of the things that set the EX30 apart from the competition is its towing capacity (1,000 kg — 1,600 kg braked). Few of the competition have any towing capacity, and only the Smart has comparable capacity. This Volvo EX30 will be very popular in the UK for its ability to pull a normal sized caravan to its holiday destination. In other European countries with a caravanning culture, it is also without competition.

In most markets, Volvo is considered an exclusive and a bit of a luxury brand, with a reputation as a safety. This should enable Volvo to ask for a premium on the price. If it has the same or even better ADAS systems as the Volvo C40, it will likely be the best in class in this part of the market. But with the range, charging speed, top speed, acceleration, and towing all being around the top of the list, the price is comparable to other models in this segment.

The Volvo XC40 is regularly in the top 10 in Europe, and the C40 wanders around the 20th spot. The EX30 can get in the upper part of the tables, too. In the top third of the market, fully electric cars are starting to be price competitive with their dino-juice burning versions (in upfront cost), but this is not the case in the B-segment. Expect to pay an extra €10,000 or more for the BEV version in the bottom third of the market. Nevertheless, there are 4 supermini BEVs in the European top 10. There is not much to choose from, but there is huge demand.

What the Volvo EX30 is not

Now, let’s discuss what the Volvo EX30 is not. It is not a competitor for the Tesla Model Y. I understand the thought, but there is zero competition between a B-segment vehicle and a D-segment vehicle. It is more about size than about price. If the prices were the same, I would still choose the Volvo EX30. But the Model Y is 16% or €6,500 more expensive anyway.

The Model Y can charge a bit faster, but the EX30 has a bit more range. The top speed of the Model Y is way above the top of the EX30, but with 180 km/h (112 mph), the EX30 is faster than most drivers would ever drive. The EX30’s acceleration 0–100 km/h is 5.3 seconds, better than the 6.9 seconds of the Model Y. But below 8 seconds, who really cares? That is just about bragging rights, not a functional driving advantage.

Towing a caravan of 1,400 kg or 1,600 kg can be a factor for some. If it is, that is an advantage to the Model Y.

In Europe, the B-segment is more popular than the D-segment. What is holding back the sales of fully electric cars in the B-segment is the still prices being too high. A 64 kWh battery costs the same in the B-segment as in the D-segment, but ICE vehicles in the D-segment often have expensive V6 engines. The competition in the B-segment have very cheap 3-cylinder engines made in very high volumes on fully depreciated production lines.

The price difference between an electric SUV in the B-segment and one in the D-segment with comparable performance parameters should be bigger than the €6,500 difference between the EX30 and the Model Y. It should be a difference of at least €10,000, or preferably €14,000. But the most important differentiator is still the size. When looking for a D-segment car, a B-segment car is not an option, and when you need a B-segment car, you likely will not look at a D-segment car.

Sign up for Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Former Tesla Battery Expert Leading Lyten Into New Lithium-Sulfur Battery Era — Podcast: I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ... Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps —— grow. So ...