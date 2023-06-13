CleanTechnica Tested: LIVSN Flex Canvas Pants & Shorts, Ecotrek Trail Shorts

LIVSN came on to our radar last year when we reviewed the company’s Ecotrek Trail Pants that took the concept of a hiking pant and added durability and sustainability into the mix. LIVSN isn’t just designing and selling seasonally interesting clothing to make a fast buck. The reason we review them here on CleanTechnica is because LIVSN is making a difference by offering a better take on clothing.

LIVSN builds clothes to last longer, and stands behind what it makes with what the company calls the “fair deal guarantee.” If its clothing fails due to a manufacturer defect, LIVSN will repair, replace, or refund the purchase. Even if it fails during normal wear and tear, you can send it back and they’ll give you a fat discount on another pair.

A few weeks ago, LIVSN reached out to share a few new products for us to have a look at, and we gladly obliged.

Ecotrek Trail Shorts

LIVSN is looking to build on the runaway success of the Ecotrek Trail Pants with the introduction of a new family member, the Ecotrek Trail Shorts. These shorts take the same fabric, cut, and functionality we fell in love with in the pants, and trims it down into a more ventilated form factor.

The LIVSN Ecotrek Trail Shorts are built with the same flexible-yet-durable synthetic weave and robust double stitching throughout as the pants. Up top, the belt line is home to a hidden drawstring that has become one of our favorite travel hacks. Instead of taking off your belt and almost losing your pants when going through security, I slip on a pair of LIVSN Ecotrek Shorts and walk through security in comfort, knowing that everything will stay up my waistline where it’s supposed to be thanks to the hidden drawstring.

The zippered rear pockets are also great for traveling and are frequently put to use keeping my cash and passport secure when roaming through the airport or on the way to the next hotel.

Down in the thigh of both legs of the shorts are two zippered cargo-style pockets. These are great for stashing a wallet, chapstick, or even a smaller smartphone. The zippered closure is one extra layer of security and translates to one less thing to have to remember when sitting down or getting up, wondering if your wallet may have slipped out into the abyss between the seats, never to be seen again.

These features are fantastic, but it’s really the fit and finish of the Ecotrek Trail Shorts that have made them one of our favorites. The Ecotrek fabric is lightweight yet durable. It seems to have all the benefits of not wearing shorts being lightweight and airy, while somehow also providing a decent layer of protection and cargo hauling capabilities.

The LIVSN Ecotrek Trail Shorts retail for $89 and can be purchased from LIVSN.com or a number of outdoor retailers.

Flex Canvas Pants & Shorts

LIVSN sent along its new Flex Canvas Pants and Shorts that aspire to take the durable weave of a traditional canvas and carries it forward into the modern era. They’re lighter, stretchier, and softer than traditional canvas, but with most of the same durability.

Right out of the gate, the pants were impressive. LIVSN’s Flex Canvas fabric features a tight, solid weave, but with the lighter feel of a well-worn pair of jeans. The design and the cut of the pant is such that it provides plenty of freedom of movement with an added gusset in the crotch and reinforcement around the seams and near the heel.

At first glance, the layout of the pockets feels fairly standard, with two pockets up front and two flat pockets in the rear. But on closer inspection, zippers can be found atop the two rear pockets, which can be left open or zipped closed to secure the contents. This is ideal for traveling when you can’t afford to lose a passport, a critical document, or a wallet in the seat of your train, bike, or airplane. It’s also great for wandering around town, when you don’t want to have to worry as much about pickpockets reaching in to relieve you of your goods.

The front left pocket also has a hidden, zippered stash pocket in it. LIVSN took the place where the 5th pocket on a standard pair of jeans would live and upgraded it with a small, almost invisible, zipper where you can stash smaller items like coins, a contact case, or a few keys.

LIVSN didn’t stop there with the creative storage solutions. The company added two taller thinner everyday carry pockets just outside of the standard pockets along the seam. These pockets are great for storing a pocket knife, a pen, or even a slim pair of eyeglasses. As a new pocket, it doesn’t logically fit into most people’s default everyday carry system, but after a few times wearing them, it becomes a fun new option for storing and carrying things.

The pockets on both the Flex Canvas Pants and Shorts are comprised of a soft mesh with micro holes in it to allow sand another debris to filter out. It also provides a nice soft place for your hands to land when you go searching for your keys or other swag. The leg seam of the shorts is home to a special easter egg for cyclists. Just flip the seam up to reveal a hidden high visibility reflective strip for a bit of extra visibility when zipping around town.

The Flex Canvas Shorts are built with the same durable fabric that has continued to soften up and get even more comfortable with each washing. They are lined with a soft, lightweight mesh that makes them a dream to wear and just feel bombproof.

The LIVSN Flex Canvas Pants retail for $119 and the Flex Canvas Shorts are $79. They can be purchased from LIVSN.com and from a handful of select outdoor retailers.

All images courtesy: LIVSN

Sign up for Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Former Tesla Battery Expert Leading Lyten Into New Lithium-Sulfur Battery Era — Podcast: I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ... Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps —— grow. So ...