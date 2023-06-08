Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Power

US Coal Electricity Declining from Growth of Renewables

… and from growth of fossil gas (aka “natural” gas).

Published

We forecast that the largest increases in U.S. electricity generation this summer (June, July, and August) will come from solar, wind, and natural gas-fired power plants because of new generating capacity coming online, according to our June Short-Term Energy Outlook. The rising generation from these sources will likely be offset by reduced generation from coal-fired power plants.

Data source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Short-Term Energy Outlook, June 2023

Natural gas remains the primary source of generation in the electric power sector, and we expect U.S. natural gas-fired generation will grow by 3%, or 16.7 terawatthours (TWh), this summer compared with last year. Additional natural gas-fired generating capacity and favorable fuel costs are the primary drivers of our forecast increase in generation from natural gas this summer.

A large share of the new generating capacity built in the United States over the past few years is powered by solar or wind. The U.S. electric power sector added an estimated 14.5 gigawatts (GW) of solar generating capacity and about 8.0 GW of wind capacity during the 12 months ending May 31, 2023.

Wind power has been the leading source of new renewable electricity generation in recent years and is an especially important component of the generation mix for some regions during the spring months. We forecast that U.S. wind-powered generation this summer will be 7% (5.8 TWh) higher than last summer.

Much of the solar-powered generating capacity that has been installed in recent months is concentrated in Texas and California. We expect that new solar capacity will lead to a 24% (10.8 TWh) increase in solar generation this summer compared with last summer. Many solar projects are also being built with associated battery storage systems to help provide power when solar and wind resources are low. The electric power sector has added an estimated 5.3 GW of battery capacity in the past 12 months, a nearly 90% increase.

Data source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Short-Term Energy Outlook, June 2023

In addition to the continuing growth in generation from renewable energy sources, we forecast 4.5 TWh more nuclear generation this summer than in summer 2022 as result of the planned opening of a new reactor at the Vogtle nuclear power plant. In contrast to this newly added nuclear capacity, a number of reactors at other nuclear plants have retired in recent years.

We expect the increase in summer generation from solar, wind, and nuclear power to contribute to reduced generation from coal-fired power plants. Between June 2022 and May 2023, about 11 GW of U.S. coal capacity retired, and we expect 15% (36.0 TWh) less U.S. coal-fired generation this summer compared with last summer.

Principal contributor: Tyler Hodge

Courtesy of U.S. EIA’s Today in Energy.

 
Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Former Tesla Battery Expert Leading Lyten Into New Lithium-Sulfur Battery Era — Podcast:

I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ...
If you like what we do and want to support us, please chip in a bit monthly via PayPal or Patreon to help our team do what we do! Thank you!
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

-- the EIA collects, analyzes, and disseminates independent and impartial energy information to promote sound policymaking, efficient markets, and public understanding of energy and its interaction with the economy and the environment.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Power

US Electricity from Renewable Energy Beat Electricity from Coal or Nuclear in 2022

Since 2007, the use of coal for electricity generation has generally been in decline, while the use of renewables has been on the rise....

May 22, 2023

Clean Power

U.S. Department of Energy’s Strategy to Advance Offshore Wind Energy in the United States

On March 29, 2023, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) released Advancing Offshore Wind Energy in the United States, U.S. Department of Energy Strategic...

March 30, 2023

Batteries

U.S. Solar & Storage Paper Outlines Plan to Take Control of U.S. Supply Chain

Manufacturing whitepaper and interactive map spell out opportunity to reshore the solar supply chain

March 8, 2023

Batteries

Wind, Solar, & Batteries Increasingly Account for More New U.S. Power Capacity Additions

Wind, solar, and battery storage are growing as a share of new electric-generating capacity each year. In 2023, these three technologies account for 82%...

March 6, 2023

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.