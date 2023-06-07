Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Volvo EX30 EV SUV.
Volvo EX30 exterior

Electric Cars

Volvo EX30 Electric SUV Poised to Give Tesla Model Y A Run for its Money

Published

Earlier today, Volvo announced an all-new compact electric SUV which the company says they will begin manufacturing in China as early as this year. The Volvo EX30 will offer a range of up to 275 miles, a 0-60 time of just under 3.4 seconds in its sportiest “Twin Motor Performance” trim and a starting price of under $35,000 (36,000 euros). Customers in the United States can pre-order the EX30 now with a refundable deposit of $500 and will be invited to configure their cars this fall with deliveries expected to begin in the Summer of 2024.

While the EX30 is significantly more compact than the Tesla Model Y, it is also much more affordable. Tesla’s prices have been a bit of a moving target lately, but the starting price of the Model Y as of June 2023 is currently around $48,000 compared to the EX30’s starting price of $35,000. Of course, this is a bit of an apples-to-oranges comparison as the “entry-level” Model Y offers a range of 279 miles (compared to about 200-210 miles on the entry level EX30) more power, and much more space for passengers and gear (76 cubic feet of storage vs. the EX30’s 31.9 cubic feet).

Volvo EX30 interior.

The Tesla also offers more advanced driver assistance technology and a much more extensive high speed charging network. Also, unfortunately for Volvo, none of the company’s EVs or plug-in hybrids qualify for all or even part of the tax credit in the United States while all versions of Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y cars qualify for the full $7,500 incentive for eligible buyers. This brings the cost of the larger, more powerful, longer range Model Y closer to the Volvo for most American buyers. But car buyers like choices, and the Volvo EX30 should provide a lot for compact car buyers to love.

The Path to Pure Electric

Volvo plans to be all-electric by 2030 and the EX30, which the company describes as a “small premium SUV,” should help them to get there. The starting price of $34,950 makes it much cheaper than the company’s most affordable current EV, the XC40 Recharge ($55,300). It’s actually even less expensive than Volvo’s most affordable gas-powered variation of the XC40 ($37,445). The company says that the EX30 is capable of 153 kW fast charging and can charge fully from 10-80% in a little under 26.5 minutes.

The Volvo EX30 features Google built-in, with access to the Play Store for a wide selection of apps.

The Volvo EX30 features Google built-in, with access to Google Maps and the Google Play Store for a wide selection of apps.

The EX30 will be offered with two battery options: a 51-kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) pack with estimated range of about 200-210 miles and a 69-kWh nickel-cobalt-manganese (NMC) option with up to 275 miles of range. It’s unclear today (launch day) whether the lower capacity battery version will be offered in all markets. Volvo’s US web site currently only lists the long range version on its pre-order page. That larger battery version will be available with two motor options. The Single Motor Extended Range EX30 offers rear-wheel-drive with 268 horsepower, 253 lb-ft of torque, a 0-60 mph time of 5.1 seconds and an estimated range of 275 miles. Meanwhile, the beefier EX30 Twin Motor Performance version includes dual motor all-wheel-drive, 422 hp, 400 lb-ft, and a 0-60 mph time of 3.4 seconds with an estimated range of 265 miles. This acceleration puts it right up there with the Model 3 and Model Y Performance versions.

Thor's Hammer Headlights on the Volvo EX30.

In a nod to its Swedish heritage, the Volvo EX30 features Thor’s Hammer headlights.

Volvo says it will offer a more rugged “Cross Country” variant of the EX30 with increased ground clearance, 19-inch wheels (with the option for 18-inch wheels) and front, rear and side skid plates. Pricing/availability details of the Cross Country version are not yet available.

Taking a page from Tesla’s playbook, the EX30’s minimalist interior is centered around a large 12.3″ touch screen which puts essential driver information front and center and enables touch control of common features and settings. Unlike the Model 3 and Y, the EX30’s screen is oriented vertically (portrait mode).

The Volvo EX30’s 12.3″ infotainment screen offers a 360-degree “Bird’s Eye” view of the compact SUV.

With its low price, rich feature set and unique styling, the Volvo EX30 should offer a compelling option for EV buyers in 2024 and beyond.

Related Reading:

Volvo Introduces EX30: The Compact EV SUV for the Masses

 
Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Former Tesla Battery Expert Leading Lyten Into New Lithium-Sulfur Battery Era — Podcast:

I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ...
If you like what we do and want to support us, please chip in a bit monthly via PayPal or Patreon to help our team do what we do! Thank you!
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

is an EV and alternative fuel enthusiast who has been writing about technology since 2003.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Volvo EX30 Volvo EX30

Cars

Volvo Introduces The EX30: A Compact Electric SUV For The Masses

Volvo continues to charge towards its goal of selling only fully electric vehicles by 2030 with the introduction of the new EX30 at a...

7 hours ago

Clean Transport

NREL & Volvo Group To Chart Course Toward Zero-Emission Commercial Vehicles

In collaboration with Volvo Group, National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) researchers charted a path forward for achieving a zero-emission future for medium- and heavy-duty...

7 days ago

Cars

Tesla Model Y Rules Supreme In Europe! (Europe EV Sales Report)

Tesla continues to be the best selling brand in Europe, but Volkswagen is recovering Some 197,000 plugin vehicles were registered in April in Europe...

May 31, 2023

Clean Transport

Volvo Proves Anti-EV Trolls Wrong

In a recent press release, Volvo announced that it’s found a way to truly stick it to the trolls that attack EVs online, in...

May 27, 2023

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.