Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Transport

150 Double-Decker Electric Buses From Volvo Headed To UK

Published

One of the largest double-decker electric bus orders in history just went down in the UK. Stagecoach, one of the UK’s largest coach and bus operators, has ordered 150 electric double-decker electric buses as well as 39 single-decker electric buses from Volvo Buses. This is the largest electric bus order Volvo Buses has ever received.

Image courtesy of Volvo

The Volvo BZL Electric buses will go into operation in Stockport and London in late 2023 and in 2024, with most of them headed for Stockport riders in the summer of 2024. All 150 double-deckers and 20 of the single-deckers will go to Stockport, which is on the edge of Manchester. Those buses “will feature MCV bodywork built to Transport for Manchester specifications.”

The remaining 19 Volvo BZL Electric buses are for London. Presumably, though, London will get many more buses in the future. One would think that has to be the case. These 19 buses will go into operation in late 2023 and early 2024 for London passengers.

Image courtesy of Volvo

These 189 Volvo electric buses join another 55 that Stagecoach has ordered from Volvo Buses — 25 of those (single-deckers) have called Scotland home since March and 30 (double-deckers) have called Cambridge home since last month, May.

“Stagecoach was our first Volvo BZL Electric customer in the UK, so it’s an honour to now be supplying these buses at scale,” says Anna Westerberg, President of Volvo Buses. “The strengthening of this partnership illustrates how our product and expertise can support public transport networks to reduce emissions.”

“We’re excited to be announcing our largest electric vehicle order to date, which will be a major step forward in improving air quality locally,” says Sam Greer, Engineering Director for Stagecoach. “This builds further on the investment being made by Stagecoach across the country to support the transition to a zero-emission bus fleet.”

Toward the end of 2022, Transport for London bus operator Metroline ordered 48 Volvo BZL Electric single-deckers. Those will go into operation in the second half of 2023.

Image courtesy of Volvo

In April of this year, Volvo Buses got to work lining up more of the production capacity for its growing electric bus order log. The company “signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the bodybuilder MCV (Manufacturing Commercial Vehicles) with the intention to produce bodies for its electric buses for the city- and intercity segments in European markets.” Serial production of these buses begins this summer. The first of those buses will be delivered in early 2025. “The intention is that MCV under license will produce bodies for the city buses Volvo 7900 Electric and the Volvo 7900 Electric Artic with both two and three axles. For the intercity segment Volvo Buses and MCV will work together to develop an electric offer. As earlier communicated, chassis production will remain at Volvo Buses’ plants in Borås and Uddevalla, Sweden.”

Image courtesy of Volvo

The electric bus revolution is underway in Europe, and Volvo Buses is looking to play a bigger and bigger role.

All images courtesy of Volvo

 
Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Former Tesla Battery Expert Leading Lyten Into New Lithium-Sulfur Battery Era — Podcast:

I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ...
If you like what we do and want to support us, please chip in a bit monthly via PayPal or Patreon to help our team do what we do! Thank you!
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Volvo EX30 EV SUV. Volvo EX30 EV SUV.

Electric Cars

Volvo EX30 Electric SUV Poised to Give Tesla Model Y A Run for its Money

Earlier today, Volvo announced an all-new compact electric SUV which the company says they will begin manufacturing in China as early as this year....

9 hours ago
Volvo EX30 Volvo EX30

Cars

Volvo Introduces The EX30: A Compact Electric SUV For The Masses

Volvo continues to charge towards its goal of selling only fully electric vehicles by 2030 with the introduction of the new EX30 at a...

11 hours ago

Cars

Germany — Plugin EVs Take 22.9% Share, Tesla Leads

The auto market in Germany saw plugin EVs take 22.9% share in May 2023, down from 25.3% year on year. Full electrics gained share,...

12 hours ago
MAN electric bus MAN electric bus

Clean Transport

MAN Goes All In On Electric Buses, Daimler Introduces Fuel Cell eCitaro

MAN and Daimler announced new electric buses in a trade show in Barcelona this week, a signal that the days of diesel engines are...

2 days ago

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.