Introducing the Fisker Ocean — I Am Sold

The Fisker Ocean surprised me. I am sold.

When sitting in a show model at the Nordic EV Summit in Oslo, I expected to sit in an SUV starting at around $100,000 (€94,000). Now I see price ranges of $37,500 to $76,000, or for me in the Dutch market, €42,000 to €70,000. With the right color and some options, it is still below €50,000.

To get that much car for that price is exactly what I want. It is currently at the top of my preferred next car list. It offers a lot of range and interior space for a relatively low price. It is only the naming I do not understand. But I have always been a noob at marketing.

The Ocean Sport is the least sporty, simple, standard range model.

The Ocean Ultra is a bit more sporty, a bit more luxurious, and the long range model.

The Ocean Extreme is the performance and luxury model.

The Ocean One is the “first edition” badged, limited series version of the Ocean Extreme.

What I miss is a long range version of the Ocean Sport — the same front-wheel drive and luxury as the Sport, but with the battery of the long range models. I think it could be the top seller. For some reason, no OEM is making a lower cost, high usability SUV yet. The towing capacity of 1090 kg braked is really a big sales argument. When towing your caravan to your holiday destination, you like to have a big battery, but are not really interested in the sporty capabilities.

Specs from EV-Database.org for the Fisker Ocean:

Battery: 75 kWh with about 236 miles (380 km) of range.

Motor: 205 kW front wheel drive.

Charging: 200 kW DC and 11 kW AC.

Curb Weight: 2,300 kg (5,070 lb)

Towing Braked: 1,090 kg (2,403 lb)

Battery: 105 kWh with about 326 miles (525 km) of range.

Motor: 400 kW all wheel drive.

Motor: 420 kW and 737 Nm all wheel drive.

Charging: 250 kW DC and 11 kW AC.

Curb Weight: 2,400 kg (5,291 lb)

Towing Braked: 1,820 kg (4,012 lb)

Euro NCAP not yet tested

Wheelbase: 115” (2921 mm)

Length*Width*Height: 188” (4774 mm) * 78” (1982 mm) * 64.2” (1631 mm)

What is the first big eye catcher when entering the car is the super big screen. It is a real 16:9 movie screen in portrait mode. When you buy the fun packages with Hollywood mode and super connectivity, it can pivot 90 degrees to a horizontal screen, but only when not driving. But I assume that restriction will be lifted when fully autonomous driving becomes available.

The only thing I really do not like is the very fashionable dark black cave the interior is providing the passengers as standard. To get a less claustrophobic, lighter interior, you have to buy a big-battery AWD version, and then there is a $5,000 option for a light interior. I needed the flashlight function of my phone to see the interior.

For the rest, the interior is nice. It is comfortable, has all the cupholders, has reading lights, and has other necessities we have come to expect of a modern, well equipped car.

The rear seats are really fit for three persons. There is enough flat floor space going under the center console to have a normal-sized adult sit in the middle with his feet in front of him.

The trunk is large, as you can expect from an SUV of this size. There is a 12V and 230V/3kW electric socket in the back. I would use it for a coffee maker, a small microwave, and to keep my coolbox cool.

My first impression of the Ocean, after Henrik Fisker told the audience in Oslo to go look at his latest creation, was one of doubt. The large wheels, popular at all car shows, were dominating and made me fear the aesthetics had won over the efficiency.

My first question for Henrik Fisker was about that, explaining that I was raised in the “Form Follows Function” design philosophy. But he started with a long, very enthusiastic explanation about the many small details that were made to improve performance. The help of airplane engineers to optimize the airflow. How to combine aesthetics with efficiency without letting efficiency dictate the form.

His confession was that he did not like the model a computer generated in a wind tunnel. When I pointed at a wind-tunnel model behind him, saying “Like that one?,” he reacted with: “I did not look at what you pointed to.” Captains of industry do not show disdain for the products of the competition.

The efficiency is not in the same class as the models where wind tunnel and weight scale were the most important design tools. But many competitors with the same box-like body style have far worse efficiency ratings. Form did not completely follow function, but it was not sacrificed.

I really hope I will be able to get a test drive when more cars become available after production ramps up. But only if it is one with a light interior.

Sign up for Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Former Tesla Battery Expert Leading Lyten Into New Lithium-Sulfur Battery Era — Podcast: I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ... Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps —— grow. So ...