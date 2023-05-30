GM Launches New “Envolve” Brand To Serve Business & Fleet EV Customers

A recent announcement from GM shows us not only something the company is going to do to better serve business and fleet customers, but also shows us an emerging industry trend. First, let’s go through GM’s announcement and then discuss its wider implications.

GM Launches Envolve

General Motors says it is on the brink of a new phase of accelerated expansion, focusing on providing corporate clients with an array of solutions to minimize their ecological footprint, optimize fleet management, and enhance driver safety. The automotive giant is introducing “GM Envolve,” a comprehensive customer experience developed in collaboration with clients and dealerships, aiming to simplify access to the full range of products and services available from GM.

During the annual GM Fleet Solutions Summit, Steve Carlisle, Executive Vice President and President of North America, unveiled GM Envolve to an audience of approximately 850 corporate clients and dealers. He emphasized that GM Fleet is undergoing a transformation, evolving into an all-inclusive B2B/B2G partner. GM Fleet has consistently demonstrated remarkable performance, with the first quarter of commercial fleet sales being the highest since 2006, securing GM’s position as the market leader in fleet and commercial sales in the United States.

“GM Envolve will leverage the complete power of General Motors to offer the best solutions to customers and further reinforce why we’ve increased our fleet sales for five consecutive quarters,” said Carlisle. “Today begins the GM Envolve journey, where we will bring our customers in to create tailored solutions to meet their unique business challenges.”

The company says that in an ever-changing and competitive landscape, GM Envolve will aim to equip clients with the ability to stay at the forefront by offering a curated selection of products and services that cater to their businesses’ present and future requirements. By adopting this innovative strategy, GM anticipates achieving operational efficiency and generating increased revenue opportunities with both existing and prospective customers.

Clients will gain access to the integrated GM ecosystem via a dedicated account executive, serving as the sole point of contact for sales. This streamlined approach will simplify the buying experience while functioning as an integral part of the client’s team, infusing fresh energy and ideas with a comprehensive problem-solving mentality. These account executives will be supported by a specialized team of experts responsible for identifying and customizing a suite of GM’s technologies and innovative solutions tailored to each customer’s business needs. Additionally, GM Envolve clients will have the ability to manage their GM portfolio through an upcoming digital platform.

“At AutoZone, we have and will forever be committed to supporting a more sustainable world for all and for generations to come,” said Bill Rhodes, chairman, president and CEO of AutoZone Inc. “Today, we experience the positive impacts GM has on our business by purchasing their vehicles, parts and services. Still, we see the potential for accelerated growth through collaboration with GM Envolve and energy and mobility solutions.”

With GM Envolve, customers will seamlessly access all GM platforms and solutions for both Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric Vehicle (EV) models. The Mobility aspect covers a range of products and services aimed at enhancing business mobility in smarter, more efficient ways through GM vehicle brands, GM Genuine Parts, AC Delco, Certified Service, and Accessories.

Energy is another crucial component, offering an extensive suite of solutions designed to boost energy management and resiliency in commercial operations. These comprehensive offerings include stationary storage, integrated charging, cloud management, and GM’s HYDROTEC fuel cell technology. In addition, the Delivery segment features a collection of hardware and software solutions provided by BrightDrop, devised to transform commercial delivery and logistics, fostering a more intelligent, secure, and eco-friendly movement of goods.

Insight plays a vital role as well, with advanced software tailored to optimize operations via data-driven insights while safeguarding individuals and assets through OnStar Business Solutions. Lastly, Growth encompasses all-encompassing consultancy services intended to help clients enhance performance and foster growth, leveraging in-depth expertise in products, EV infrastructure, energy, finance, sustainability, technology, and more.

Wider Implications

As the demand for clean energy and sustainable solutions grows, several leading manufacturers are stepping up their efforts to better serve business customers seeking electric vehicles. These companies are investing in innovative technologies, infrastructure, and support services to ensure a smooth transition to EVs for their commercial clients.

Tesla, an undeniable pioneer in the EV market, continues to expand its fleet offerings with a range of electric vehicles suitable for various business needs. Its charging infrastructure, including the Supercharger network, enables seamless long-distance travel and efficient charging solutions for commercial clients. Tesla’s energy division also provides solar panels and energy storage solutions for businesses looking to adopt a more sustainable approach to energy management.

Volkswagen, through its subsidiary Electrify America, is working on creating a comprehensive EV charging network across the United States. This initiative includes Electrify Commercial, which aims to expand EV charging onto privately-owned lots. Additionally, Volkswagen has plans to launch a wide range of electric commercial vehicles under its ID. series, catering to the diverse requirements of business customers.

Nissan, known for its popular LEAF electric vehicle, offers an e-NV200 electric van specifically designed for commercial use. The e-NV200 combines the practicality of a traditional van with the benefits of an electric powertrain, making it an ideal choice for businesses seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. Nissan also provides dedicated support and charging solutions for its commercial EV customers.

Ford Pro is a productivity accelerator designed to help commercial customers of all sizes drive their business forward. It provides fleet management solutions such as vehicle health data, EV charging solutions, vehicle tracking, and driver behavior insights. Ford Pro also offers subscription services that provide access to additional features and benefits. Ford Pro is dedicated to helping businesses maximize their productivity and efficiency by providing the tools they need to manage their fleets holistically — whether they are driving Ford or non-Ford vehicles.

These manufacturers’ efforts highlight the growing commitment to clean energy and sustainability in the automotive industry. By providing advanced EV technologies, charging infrastructure, and dedicated support, they are helping businesses transition to a more environmentally-friendly mode of transportation while ensuring efficiency and reliability.

What these efforts all have in common is that they’ll be aiming to differentiate themselves from other EV manufacturers in how they serve commercial customers. This is definitely a space worth watching for anybody trying to predict the industry’s future.

Featured image provided by GM.

