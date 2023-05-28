New York To Build 13 Fast Charging Hubs

From where I’m sitting in New Mexico, it sure looks a lot like large cities like New York already have enough. After all, it already has a lot more charging than our whole state has! However, expanding the electric vehicle fast charging infrastructure in cities that already have such facilities is important for several reasons.

First, it supports the increased adoption of EVs by reducing range anxiety and accommodating the growing demand for charging stations. This, in turn, helps lower greenhouse gas emissions and improves urban air quality.

Second, having more fast charging stations available reduces wait times at existing locations, enhancing the overall user experience for EV drivers. It also demonstrates a commitment to sustainability and innovation, which can attract new businesses, residents, and tourists to a city, leading to increased economic growth and job creation.

Finally, an extensive EV fast charging network promotes the use of renewable energy sources like solar and wind power, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future. It also helps improve a city’s reputation as forward-thinking and environmentally responsible, making it more appealing to investors and potential residents.

So, it’s great news that the New York City Department of Transportation (NYC DOT) and New York Power Authority (NYPA) have recently disclosed a partnership aimed at establishing as many as 13 electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging hubs throughout municipal parking facilities in the city. In total, these hubs are expected to house around 50 fast-charging plugs.

“New York City is plugging into a cleaner, greener, and more prosperous future,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “The climate crisis is urgent, and our administration has set ambitious goals to electrify all Uber and Lyft trips and ensure every New Yorker lives within 2.5 miles of a fast charger. The public and private sectors must work together to create the infrastructure we need to reach those goals, and this partnership with NYSERDA represents a big step in the right direction.”

The newly formed agreement is set to significantly expand the number of publicly accessible fast-chargers throughout the city, particularly in neighborhoods where such charging options are currently scarce. These cutting-edge 150kW chargers will be compatible with all major electric vehicle models and offer up to 90 miles of range for every 10 minutes of charging. Utilizing funding from the New York State/New York Power Authority Evolve NY program, the Power Authority will be responsible for the installation, operation, and maintenance of four to six chargers at as many as 13 public NYC DOT parking facilities.

This marks the largest EVolve NY contract that NYPA has entered into with a municipal partner thus far, promising long-lasting economic and environmental benefits for millions of New York residents. The initial chargers are anticipated to become operational next year.

According to NYC DOT, the demand for electric vehicles (EVs) in New York City is on the rise, with a 37% year-over-year increase in EV registrations recorded in 2022, totaling 10,758 new EVs in the city. However, access to charging facilities remains a significant obstacle for both potential adopters and current EV owners. To address this issue, NYC DOT has initiated the PlugNYC public EV charging program, which has already installed eight fast-chargers in the Delancey-Essex and Court Square parking garages, located in Manhattan and Queens. An additional 20 fast-chargers are projected to commence installation within the current year.

Following the introduction of fast-chargers at the Delancey-Essex facility in late 2021, DOT has observed a swift increase in utilization, reaching a 15% usage rate by March 2023. Electric taxis and for-hire vehicles, which currently number over 1,300, have become an essential customer segment and benefit from a 15% discount on charging sessions. The primary goal of installing fast-chargers in NYC DOT parking facilities is to complement private sector investments in fast-charging infrastructure while extending charging access to neighborhoods with limited options at present.

“As more drivers make the switch to electric vehicles, it’s imperative to update our infrastructure so everyone can find a charging station when and where they need one,” said State Senator John Liu. “Given the time requirements required for charging vehicles, municipal parking lots in commercial districts like Flushing and Bayside are ideal locations to begin rolling out additional charging stations so customers can shop while they charge. Thank you to the DOT and New York Power Authority for their partnership that will expand our charging infrastructure and help to create a cleaner and greener New York.”

On top of the expansion of DCFC options in New York City, the agreement is set to significantly broaden the scope of NYPA’s EVolve NY fast-charging network, which aims to promote electric vehicle adoption by providing high-speed, open access charging points at strategic locations along major travel routes and in urban areas. Presently, the EVolve NY network comprises over 100 high-speed chargers throughout New York State.

“From helping secure $7.5 billion in EV charging investments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to for years pushing to increase the accessibility of EV charging stations in Queens, I’m thrilled to see more coming to our borough including in my congressional district,” said U.S. Rep. Grace Meng, New York’s senior member of the House Appropriations Committee. “Fast charging stations promote a cleaner environment and boosting our EV infrastructure is crucial as we continue our efforts to combat the climate crisis. Thank you to the New York City Department of Transportation and New York Power Authority for creating these additional charging hubs across our city.”

Featured image: New York Power Authority Acting President & CEO Justin Driscoll took a ride in their all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning around the ChargeNY EV test track. Image provided by New York Power Authority.

