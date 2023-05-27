Some Serious News & Some Silly News From Hyundai

During May, Hyundai has had a number of press releases. But, unlike most months, Hyundai had a couple of fun ones about a customer’s weird custom license plate and Spiderman. But, I know some readers are super cereal, so I decided to start with one serious one that’s a big move for the company. So, let’s start this news roundup with the super cereal one!

Hyundai and LG Agree To Set Up A Battery Factory

Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution (LGES) announced today that they have formed a joint venture to manufacture electric vehicle (EV) battery cells in the United States. Both companies signed a memorandum of understanding to produce EV batteries in the U.S., aiming to accelerate the Group’s electrification efforts in North America. The signing ceremony took place at LGES’s headquarters in Seoul on May 26, with the attendance of Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, and Youngsoo Kwon, CEO of LG Energy Solution.

“Hyundai Motor Group is focusing on its electrification efforts to secure a leadership position in the global auto industry. We will create a strong foundation to lead the global EV transition through establishing a new EV battery cell plant with LG Energy Solution, a leading global battery producer and long-time partner,” said Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company. “Two strong leaders in the auto and battery industries have joined hands, and together we are ready to drive the EV transition in America,” said Youngsoo Kwon, CEO of LG Energy Solution. “By further advancing our product competitiveness and global operational expertise, LG Energy Solution will commit our best efforts to offering the ultimate sustainable energy solutions to our customers.”

The new joint venture between Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution will have an annual production capacity of 30 GWh, enabling the production of up to 300,000 EVs per year. The facility will be located in Bryan County, Savannah, Georgia, adjacent to the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, which is currently under construction.

Construction of the joint venture is set to begin in the second half of 2023, with battery production expected to commence by the end of 2025 at the earliest.

Hyundai Mobis will assemble battery packs using cells from the plant and supply them to the Group’s U.S. manufacturing facilities for the production of Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis EV models. The new facility will help establish a stable supply of batteries in the region and allow the Group to respond quickly to the growing EV demand in the U.S. market.

If you want to learn more about this deal, be sure to stay tuned to CleanTechnica over the next several days, as one of my colleagues will probably doing some in-depth analysis after my quick treatment of it here.

WAH

Yes, that’s right. WAH.

If you’re a Canadian fan of Hyundai, you probably know what that means. I still don’t know what it means, but according to the press release, it’s a company catchphrase from an ad campaign last year.

Inspired by Hyundai Canada’s brand campaign launched last fall, Bernard Lussier ordered a personalized license plate that reads “WAH.” Today, Mr. Lussier can proudly display his unique plate as he takes possession of his 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6.

In November 2022, not long after Hyundai Canada introduced its distinct “WAH” communications platform exclusive to the country and celebrating the brand’s Korean heritage, Bernard Lussier, an existing Hyundai customer, ordered his customized license plate.

Later, in January, both Mr. Lussier and Sylvie Grenier attended the Montreal Auto Show with their “WAH” license plate and had the opportunity to meet Marilou, Quebec’s Hyundai brand ambassador. Mr. Lussier remembers showing her the plate, which she appreciated, and even had some Hyundai representatives return to take photos with them. Additionally, he seized the moment to have Marilou sign his one-of-a-kind license plate.

“My first reaction is…’WAH!’ It is a pleasure to see a customer show us their support in such an original way,” says Don Romano, president and CEO of Hyundai Auto Canada. “This is proof that our advertising campaign resonates with our consumers, but also that our customers’ passion for Hyundai products knows no bounds, and we’re very grateful for that. We are so pleased to know that ‘WAH’ will follow Mr. Lussier wherever he goes with his new IONIQ 6.”

He’s been a Hyundai fan for over 30 years, and followed the company on its path to electrification, owing a Kona Electric and now an Ioniq 6.

Hyundai’s EVs Are Going To Show Up In A Spiderman Animated Film

This summer, Hyundai Motor Company and Sony Pictures are collaborating once more for “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” The animated film showcases a flying variant of Hyundai’s Prophecy concept EV model, along with the company’s vision for future mobility. A corresponding worldwide marketing campaign highlights Hyundai’s IONIQ all-electric vehicles.

The upcoming film, set to premiere in theaters globally beginning in June, features the “Flying Prophecy,” a variant of the real-life concept car that influenced the design of the IONIQ 6, known as the “Electrified Streamliner.” The IONIQ 6 recently garnered three World Car of the Year awards and a “Gold” iF Design Award.

The movie also features several of Hyundai Motor’s future mobility concepts for revitalizing cities, including advanced air mobility (AAM), a new form of mobility utilizing air space to reduce transit time; purpose-built vehicles (PBV), an eco-friendly urban mobility device to accommodate diverse lifestyles; and Hub, a space for mobility transfer and community activities. The movie also features a fictional self-driving robotaxi based on the Hyundai Pony, Hyundai Motor’s first-ever proprietary model. All are shown in the context of “Nueva York,” a city in the Spider-Verse in the year 2099.

Between May and July, Hyundai Motor and Sony Pictures are partnering on a comprehensive global marketing campaign. This campaign encompasses an animated TV advertisement starring Spider-Man, IONIQ 6, and IONIQ 5, with a new track produced by Metro Boomin. Additionally, it features Spider-Verse-themed content on social media, a behind-the-scenes video exploring Hyundai’s future mobility ideas and the collaborative history between Hyundai and Sony during the movie’s production process, as well as an offline promotional exhibition.

“During our long-standing relationship with Hyundai, their team continues to create impressive campaigns that capture the very essence of the brand. Utilizing music from the film’s soundtrack, Hyundai has created a stylish and cutting-edge marketing campaign that perfectly aligns their innovative products with one of the most iconic superhero characters,” said Jeffrey Godsick, EVP, Global Partnerships & Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment, Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Featured image provided by Hyundai and Sony.

