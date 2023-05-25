Revel Offers Free EV Charging in NYC for Tesla, Other EVs This Weekend

EV owners in New York City are getting a nice little perk this Memorial Day weekend, courtesy of Revel: free high speed charging. Revel, the all electric (All Tesla) ride share service, just invited any EV owners – Telsa or otherwise – to enjoy free high speed charging all weekend long at their newest EV charging “superhub” in South Williamsburg in Brooklyn.

Located inside the historic Dime Building at 262 South 4th St, the Revel charging superhub features 15 Level 3 charging stalls, charging at up to 150 kW. Stalls have both Tesla and CCS (Combined Charging System) plugs so just about any EV with high speed charging capability will be able to plug in.

Revel first offered an electric scooter-sharing service in New York City in 2018, and expanded into automobile ride-sharing with an all electric Tesla Model Y fleet in August, 2021. Unlike Uber or Lyft, Revel drivers are full-time employees with a competitive salary and benefits provided by the company.

As a New York City resident, I’ve used the Revel app and ride-sharing service and found it about the same (in pricing and quality) as competitive offerings, with a slightly extended wait for pick-up due to the smaller driver pool. The ride was comfortable and the interior of the Model Y “taxi” was spacious and silent. For New York City residents unfamiliar with Tesla, or those who want to choose a more environmentally friendly ride share service, Revel is definitely worth checking out. The Revel app is available in the Play Store on Android and the Apple App Store.

Note: if you sign up for Revel, you can get $20 off your first ride, using the code CHRISB9899 or by using this link:

Revel All-Electric Ride Share – First Ride Free (up to $20)

Revel continues to expand its business model by building a network of publicly accessible high speed charging stations throughout the city. Two of its superhubs are online now — both in Brooklyn — with a total of 40 stalls. But the company has plans to open a massive 60-stall high speed charging station in Maspeth, Queens before the end of this year. The company claims this will be “the largest public, universally accessible fast charging station in the Western Hemisphere.” But that’s just a start. The company plans to roll out a total of 160 high-speed EV charging stalls by 2024 across all five boroughs.

“The only way mass EV adoption will ever happen in New York City is if the charging infrastructure is there to support it,” said Revel CEO & Co-Founder Frank Reig. “We need high-volume, public sites in the neighborhoods where people actually live and work, and that’s exactly what Revel is delivering with our growing Superhub network. This is the biggest fast charging expansion our city has ever seen, and it’s a huge step toward making our EV transition a reality.”

Unlike some competitive charging networks in urban areas, Revel assures drivers that there are no hidden fees. You won’t have to pay one fee for parking and a separate fee for charging. You’ll pay the fee noted in the app for charging, and that’s it. Revel also states that all of their charging locations are available to the public 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, so you won’t show up only to find the chargers locked up or inaccessible.

More information about Revel’s superhub charging stations are available on the company’s web site.

Related Reading:

New York City Gaining 13 EV Fast Charging Hubs

Sign up for Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Former Tesla Battery Expert Leading Lyten Into New Lithium-Sulfur Battery Era — Podcast: I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ... Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps —— grow. So ...